THE number of UK retail businesses going bust or entering administration in 2019 was lower than in 2018, despite high-profile casualties such as Thomas Cook and Mothercare.

The number of retail and consumer firms which fell into administration over the past year to November was 30 per cent lower than in 2018, according to data from KPMG.

The corporate finance firm said that although fewer retailers collapsed outright, the retail landscape was just as perilous as more firms utilised restructuring methods to avoid insolvency.

Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs), an agreement which allows renegotiations with landlords, significantly increased in the year as the burden of rents and rates remained high on retailers.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG's restructuring team, told the PA news agency that large numbers of retailers announced major store closures, but there was a reduction in the number of businesses having to close their entire store portfolio and fold.

He said: "There has been a clear increase in CVAs, and by using that companies then don't go into administration.

"There is still a debate to be had over their use, but it means they are not taking the retailer out of the market and we've therefore seen fewer retailers having to shut all stores.

"But, even in just the past 12 months, I think CVAs have become harder to get through."

High profile retailers such as Thomas Cook, Mothercare and Debenhams collapsed into administration during the year, contributing to hundreds of store closures and thousands of job losses in the sector.

But some retailers, such as card seller Clinton's, attempted to push through restructuring proposals to avoid administration but were forced into insolvency after failing to gain backing from creditors.

Meanwhile, a number of other major retailers, such as Topshop-owner Arcadia, closed stores through CVA procedures, secured rent reductions on other sites and avoided collapse.

Pressure from online retailers and high costs resulted in 81 retail administrations in the 11 months to November, down from 116 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector - which covers food and drink brands - saw 35 administrations in the period to November, which was also a 30 per cent decline, from 50 in 2018.

Mr Wright, who worked on the administrations of Jack Wills and Jamie's Italian in 2019, added that December is always a key month for retailers and poor trading during the period can often lead to administrations at the end of the month and the following January.

He said: "The landscape still looks pretty busy from our perspective, and there is certainly a feeling that 2020 could be just as busy."

Richard Fleming, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal's restructuring team, said that retailers were "on the back foot" from the very start of 2019, after double digit sales declines for many over the 2018 Christmas period.

He added: "Pressure on physical retailers has only increased this year and we have seen some historic high street names with large physical presences collapse.

"It's unlikely that we'll see anything on this scale in 2020, but we do expect a steady stream of administrations to continue next year.

"The success of retailers over the next year really depends on their sales over the Christmas period.

"It's too early to predict which retailers will be the winners and losers for 2020, but we do know that many retailers have found it exceptionally difficult this year to forecast the stock that they need for the critical festive period."

Some of the biggest retailers which went best or entered administration in 2019:

LK Bennett: The fashion retailer was bought from administration in a rescue deal in April, but said it would close 10 stores with the loss of 110 jobs after a downturn in performance.

Jack Wills: Collapsed into administration in August before it was snapped up by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.

Karen Millen: All Karen Millen and Coast's 32 UK stores were closed in September after it slid into administration, although its online brand was saved by Boohoo.

Links of London: The jewellery retailer is in the midst of an administration after a tumultuous spell under the ownership of Greek business Folli Follie, leaving its 35 stores and 350 jobs at risk.

Supercuts/Regis: High street hairdressing chains Supercuts and Regis were saved in a rescue deal by entrepreneur Lee Bushell, in a move which secured 140 of their 200 salons, after they fell into administration.

Bonmarche: The value retailer fell into administration in October, before administrators announced a rescue deal was agreed with retailer Peacocks. Nevertheless, it said 30 stores would be closed before Christmas.

Bathstore: Bathstore fell into administration in June, but 44 of the company's stores were saved in a rescue deal with Homebase.

Select: The fashion retailer fell into administration in May, before launching a CVA restructuring plan in June.

Thomas Cook: The travel business was the most notable failure of the high street, collapsing with 800 stores, although 555 of these were saved by rival Hays Travel.

Oddbins: The wine specialist closed a raft of stores after it fell into administration in February, the second time it had collapsed in around eight years.

Debenhams: The department store chain entered administration in April as it sought to reduce its debt and start a major restructuring process, which would result in store closures.

Jessops: Dragon's Den star Peter Jones called in administrators for the property division of his troubled camera chain in December, putting around 500 jobs at potential risk.

Mamas & Papas: Just days after rival Mothercare went bust, Mamas & Papas tumbled into administration and announced the closure of six high street stores.

The Book People: The online Book Seller drafted in administrators just a week before Christmas putting almost 400 jobs on the line.

Clinton's: Around 2,500 jobs were saved at the greetings card chain as it was sold back to its original owners after it fell into administration on the back of mounting cash flow pressures.

Meanwhile, there has also been a raft of retailers forced into shutting shops and announcing major redundancies to cope with the changing retail landscape.

High street stalwart Marks & Spencer is in the midst of plans to close 100 stores to cut costs, while fellow retail giant Tesco announced plans to cut 4,500 jobs in August.

Elsewhere, Boots confirmed in June that it will close 200 UK stores in another blow for the high street.

In May, Sir Philip Green announced plans to shut 23 stores across the UK, including Topshop, Topman and Dorothy Perkins sites, in a move which hit 520 workers.