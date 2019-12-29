A GROUP of volunteers who help homeless people in Newport are setting their sights on scaling the tallest mountain in Wales - for the second time.

Help the Homeless Newport will walk up Snowdon in June to raise awareness for the homeless and vulnerable members of the community.

“We did it last year and it was great,” said organiser Tariq Khan. “We had everything, it rained, it snowed, and was sunny all in one day.

“It’s a great opportunity to engage with local businesses and groups and explain to them what we are about and what we do.

“It’s a great team-building activity, so we’d encourage local businesses to get involved.

“We have 49 seats on the coach to fill, and are asking people to aim to raise a minimum of £100.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by mental health issues and everyone can see the unfortunate effects of homelessness just by walking down the street.

“The Snowdon challenge gives us an opportunity to raise awareness for those who are struggling and raise some money to help the service going.”

Mr Khan said the service is changing its approach to help homeless and vulnerable people in Newport, as well as tackling food poverty in the city, and the funds raised from the challenge will help towards that.

“We need to look at new ways to help these people,” he said. “When you walk down the street and see the same people there as three years ago, and they say the services available aren’t working for them, something has to change.

“We are looking to move away from donating clothing, and instead investing in something they are in more need of.

“We are now looking to empower our service users, providing them with the information, advice, and contacts they feel they need.”

The pickup point for the challenge is The Riverfront Theatre, at 8am on Saturday, June 26.

Registration costs £25, which includes transport to and from Snowdon, with an expected return of 8pm.

To go find out more, or to register, email helpthehomelessnewport@gmail.com or call 07834 812119. Alternatively, you can search Snowdon Challenge 2020 on gofundme.com