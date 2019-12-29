PLANNING permission will no longer be needed for sheds or greenhouses on allotments in Wales under new rules to be brought in by the Welsh Government.

As allotments are usually owned by a local authority, planning permission is required to build on them.

But, under the new rules, allotment holders will be able to build sheds or glasshouses without applying for planning permission, on the condition there is one per plot of 125 sq m - the size of half a plot - or smaller.

Local government minister Julie James said: “Requiring planning permission for a shed or a glasshouse on an allotment, which is small in scale and has limited effects, is unnecessary. It imposes unwarranted costs on individuals and local planning authorities.

“I want the communities of the future in Wales to be places where people want to live, work and enjoy leisure activities. Providing support for community food growing and green infrastructure is essential to delivering this vision.

“Our allotments are not only great for growing our own food, they’re a wonderful example of places that create opportunities for leisure and social interaction, while also supporting healthy and active lifestyles.

“I hope the changes we propose making to planning rules will allow our allotments to grow and thrive long into the future.”

The proposed changes will also reduce the number of minor planning applications, allowing councils and planning authorities to concentrate their resources on larger, more complex applications.

A consultation into the changes has been launched and will run until Friday, February 28. Take part at https://gov.wales/sites/default/files/consultations/2019-12/consultation-permitted-development-and-allotments.pdf