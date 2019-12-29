WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.
The group now has more than 3,000 members. We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here.
You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Camera Club member Larry Wilkie took this picture while out for a walk on Christmas morning in Undy
Looking out over George Street Bridge, taken by Stephen Pocock
Jamie Piper took this picture of Newport at night
Looking towards Sugar Loaf mountain, taken by Lee Kershaw
A beautiful sky over The Folly, Pontypool, taken by Fatma Richards
The transporter bridge illuminated at high tide, by Steve Binns
Visitors admiring the towering arches of Tintern abbey, taken by Griff Rees
Wayne Gibbon sent in this picture of Willow the cat feeling festive
