SAVERS in Wales put away more cash in 2019 than in the previous year, new figures have shown.

A survey of more than 4,000 people by specialist bank Aldermore found the average amount saved in Wales this year was £1,990 - up £116 from 2018.

The average amount put away across the UK as a whole was also up - although there were growing regional divides in amounts being saved.

Across the UK, savers banked an average of £2,061, up from £263 from 2018, when it was £1,798.

People in nine out of 12 nations and regions increased the amounts they were putting away annually compared with 2018.

Those in London set aside the largest amounts in 2019, at £3,962 on average - a £907 increase compared with 2018.

Savers in the North East of England put the lowest amounts of money aside in 2019, at £1,400 on average - around a third of what Londoners were able to put away.

The average amount saved in the North East was £9 lower compared with 2018.

In Wales, savers banked £1,990 on average in 2019, while in Scotland they put aside £1,690 typically and in Northern Ireland around £1,583 was set aside.

The average amount saved in Northern Ireland was £391 lower than a year earlier, according to the findings.

The East Midlands also saw average savings levels slipping back, from £1,921 in 2018 to £1,413 in 2019.

The research also found regional differences in how financially secure people felt, with half of people in London saying they feel like they are saving enough for a stable financial future, compared with just over a third (36 per cent) in the East Midlands.

Ewan Edwards, head of savings at Aldermore, said: "It is encouraging to see people are increasingly focused on getting into the positive habit of saving. Making little changes to spending and saving routines can be very rewarding in helping realise people's short and long term money goals.

"The UK has many regional economic differences, which can affect people's ability to save, but it is concerning to see such a gap between different areas.

"The data shows a positive correlation between saving for the future and a feeling of financial stability so prioritising savings is crucial in helping people feel they have control and security over their finances."

Here are the average amounts that savers put away in 2019, followed by the average amounts in 2018, according to Aldermore:

Wales:

2019: £1,990

2018: £1,874

London:

2019: £3,962

2018: £3,055

South East:

2019: £2,183

2018: £1,901

East of England:

2019: £1,921

2018: £1,466

South West:

2019: £1,892

2018: £1,538

Yorkshire and the Humber:

2019: £1,771

2018: £1,736

North West:

2019: £1,757

2018: £1,412

Scotland:

2019: £1,690

2018: £1,342

Northern Ireland:

2019: £1,583

2018: £1,974

West Midlands:

2018: £1,511

2019: £1,333

East Midlands:

2019: £1,413

2018: £1,921

North East:

2019: £1,400

2018: £1,409