In the second part of our review of the year for 2019, we look at what was making headlines in March and April.

NEWPORT bade farewell to one of its longstanding MPs and two weeks later went to the polls to elect his successor.

Hundreds of mourners packed Newport Cathedral on March 22 to pay their final respects at the funeral of Newport West MP Paul Flynn.

Paul Flynn's funeral. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Political posturing was noticeably absent as politicians from across the spectrum put differences to one side.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attended, and also among the mourners were first minister Mark Drakeford, and former Welsh secretaries Paul Murphy, Alun Michael and Peter Hain.

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant gave a eulogy, hailing Mr Flynn as an “exceptional parliamentarian”, who "would have been so disappointed to miss out on seeing you all here today".

“He would have absolutely loved having so many of his friends and family together, in one place," she said. “We are here in the grounds where the Chartists who were killed in the 1839 uprising are buried.

“The sacrifice and commitment to democracy shown by them, were a constant inspiration to Paul. He saw it as his role to help renew, and rebuild, the idealism and courage of the Chartists in his work.

Paul Flynn

"He was incredibly proud to have been received into the Gorsedd of Bards with the name, Paul Y Siartwr (Paul the Chartist). He said it was the only honour he ever coveted.

“He was respected across the political divide, with his wonderful turn of phrase, witty comments and incisive mind.

"He had a rich, mellifluous voice and the words to match. Undoubtedly, Paul spoke truth to power. He was far ahead of his time on issues which others found too controversial.

"He was proved right on so many of them. As he said, everyone agreed with him, 20 years after he said it.

“Paul Flynn was a giant of the Labour movement, a tenacious campaigner and an exceptional parliamentarian. Best of all, he was kind, inspiring and so much fun to be around.”

Paul Flynn's funeral. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mr Corbyn, pictured above at the funeral, said: “I loved the character of him and the way in which he spoke up for Newport, spoke up for causes that weren’t necessarily terribly popular.

“He was a wonderful guy in so many ways.

“I want to say thank you Paul for what you did for the people of Wales and the Labour Party. He was never besotted by power and was only there to serve the people of his constituency.”

Many other tributes were paid, but perhaps the finest act of all was the decision that Mr Flynn's ashes be spread in the same spot as his heroes, the Chartists, in the cathedral grounds.

The funeral brought a pause in campaigning in the contest to elect Mr Flynn's successor, but this soon resumed, and on April 4, voters in Newport West returned Labour's Ruth Jones, with a 1,951 majority, well down on Mr Flynn's 5,658 majority at the 2017 General Election, albeit against a much lower turnout.

Paul Flynn MP and his successor in Newport West, Ruth Jones MP She said she was "overwhelmed and very grateful" at having been elected, and paid fulsome tribute to her predecessor.

Ruth Jones

“There have been many tributes to him over the weeks, but one saying stood out to me - that everyone knew someone who had been helped by Paul," she said.

“These words have been an inspiration to me throughout the campaign, after all that is what we are here for - to do our utmost for others."

March 5

SCHOOLGIRL mountaineer Tesni Francis-Parker became the youngest person from Wales to scale Africa’s tallest mountain.

The then-12-year-old from Abergavenny reached the summit of Tanzania’s 19,340ft Mount Kilimanjaro after a six-hour final ascent with her mountaineering accountant dad Gary, 63.

Miss Francis-Parker (above), who attends Welsh medium Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Iscoed in Newport, regularly climbs in the Brecon Beacons near her home in Abergavenny.

"I feel like everything I have worked for and trained for up to this point in readiness for the climb paid off.”

Miss Francis-Parker proudly unfurled a huge Welsh flag on the summit. Her father, Gary, leads mountaineering expeditions around the globe.

March 14

MORE than 4,000 drivers were caught speeding on the M4 around Newport in the five months to January 31, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed.

Between August 31 2018 and January 31 this year, overhead variable speed cameras between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 28 (Tredegar Park) caught 4,068 motorists exceeding the speed limit.

GoSafe, which maintains the variable camera network around Newport, said the figures were evidence that only a minority of drivers on that stretch of road broke the speed limit.

The variable speed cameras, set up in September 2016, are by default set to 70 miles per hour, the normal motorway limit, and may not display any speed limit. However, they can be switched automatically to lower speeds, either as a traffic-calming measure or when there is congestion or an incident ahead.

A GoSafe spokesman said the motorway around the M4 carried tens of thousands of vehicles a day, and only a fraction breached the limit.

March 17

A TEENAGER from Ebbw Vale became Wales’s youngest guide dog owner.

Fifteen-year-old Amelia Elliott, known as Milly, gets around with the help of golden retriever Libby.

Born with genetic condition Retinitis Pigmentosa, which causes sight to worsen gradually over time, Milly only has some central vision remaining in her left eye.

Her specialist opticians suggested her family contact Guide Dogs, and Libby came into Milly's life.

Milly Elliot with her guide dog Libby. Picture - Guide Dogs Cymru

Milly said: "There was so much to learn and as I was used to navigating obstacles for myself it took time for me to relax and allow Libby to navigate them for me.

"It was also quite challenging remembering the commands to give her but now it all feels very natural and we make a great team."

Libby goes to school with Milly, and also accompanies her to training with Disability Sport Wales. Milly is a British junior champion in discus and shot put.

“Libby has given me an incredible sense of freedom and my confidence has soared." she said.

March 26

THE Argus asked readers to support six-year-old Marley Nicholls and his family as his search for a life-saving bone marrow donor continued.

Marley was diagnosed in 2018 with serious and rare blood condition aplastic anaemia.

Tens of thousands of people have joined the Marrow for Marley campaign and signed up for the bone marrow register, in the aftermath of his diagnosis.

Marley Nicholls (left) with dad Joe Nicholls, mum Shaney Truman, and brother George. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Marley requires multiple blood transfusions and has to visit Great Ormond Street Hospital regularly. His parents dedicate their time to supporting their son, and friends set up an online fundraising page - www.gofundme.com/sqymt-marrow-for-marley - to help cover the costs of bills and living expenses while he undergoes treatment.

In March, Marley began a clinical trial of a new immunosuppressant therapy, to give him a chance of going into remission, and buy him some time until a donor is found, though it is not a cure for aplastic anaemia.

"We're unbelievably proud of Marley. He takes it all in his stride," said mum Shaney Truman.

The Argus held a swab event at Newport Centre in April, as part of the search for a matching donor for Marley. That search continues.

March 26

BUILDING work on Gwent’s £350 million Grange University Hospital - a project that nearly did not get the go-ahead - reached its highest point.

Twenty months previously, health minister Vaughan Gething sunk the symbolic first spade into the ground at the site at Llanfrechfa, near Cwmbran.

And he returned for a topping out ceremony four stories up, in a building that has reshaped the landscape geographically, and will transform it in terms of healthcare for patients in Gwent and south Powys.

The Grange University Hospital site in March 2019 and right, health minister Vaughan Gething with nursing sister Denise Ewens at the topping out ceremony

It was in October 2016 that Mr Gething announced a £350 million Welsh Government investment into the project, which had been on the drawing board for more than a decade, and he told his audience at the ceremony that it “nearly didn’t happen”.

“On my appointment (in May 2016) I had serious discussions about whether this project would actually go ahead,” he said. "It was a difficult conversation with (Welsh Government) colleagues, but ultimately it was the right thing to do - to invest £350 million into not only an excellent building, but a new health and care facility to change the way healthcare is delivered in Gwent and across South Wales.”

March 30

THE mum of a 21-year-old teacher who died in a car crash two years earlier said every day is hard for her family, who channelled their grief into creating a memorial trust in her honour.

Rhiannon Smith died in hospital on March 22 2017, six days after the crash near her family home in Hendrew Lane, Llandevaud.

Shortly afterwards, parents Gill and Julian Smith set up the Rhiannon Jade Smith Memorial Trust, which raises money for traumatic brain injury research and supports a teaching student with a bursary. It also focuses on campaigning for greater awareness around road safety.

Rhiannon Smith (second from left) with mum Gill, dad Julian and sister Sophie

“It helps to try and make a positive out of a negative, and that’s really why we’ve set up the trust,” said Mrs Smith. “It’s about trying to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Every day is hard, and anniversaries can focus the pain. But we think about her every minute of every day.

“There are five deaths a day on the roads in this country, and it’s something we can be in control of. We should be able to do something about it.”

April 3

A MOTHER who devoted recent years to raising thousands of pounds for charity in memory of her son, died aged 69.

Jackie Lewis, of Newport, lost son Steven, who was aged just 31, to stomach cancer in December 2011.

After struggling with grief, she then channelled her energy into raising vital funds for Newport-based St David's Hospice, which had cared for him.

She, along with friends, founded the Bright Bluebelles fundraising group to collect money from events for St David’s Hospice Care in Steven's memory.

Jackie Lewis at the unveiling in 2013 of a water feature memorial to her son Steven at St David's Hospice Care headquarters in Newport. Picture - DBPR

Mrs Lewis raised almost £65,000 and won 'Volunteer of the Year' at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2018.

Emma Saysell, the charity's chief executive, called Mrs Lewis "a truly lovely, wonderful lady who we will all miss terribly.

April 8

A PUPIL from Shirenewton Primary School was named the Wales winner in a Premier League poetry competition with judges including Rio Ferdinand and Olly Murs.

Katie Burbidge, Premier League Writing Stars winner for Wales, with her framed poem at Shirenewton Primary School. Picture - Larissa Joice Photography

Katie Burbidge, aged six, wowed the Premier League Writing Stars judging panel with her poem Different, which celebrated diversity.

She won a framed copy of her poem and a Premier League schoolbag full of children’s books.

“It was a nice surprise,” Katie said. “I love reading and I read every night before bed.”

Across England and Wales, more than 25,000 children aged 5-11 submitted their original works of poetry for the Premier League Writing Stars contest, around the theme of diversity.

April 12

A MOTHER whose son fell from scaffolding and suffered life-changing injuries said justice had been achieved after a court fined a contracting company £160,000.

Callum Crowley climbed onto scaffolding surrounding Llewelyn House in Cwmbran on May 6, 2017, but the ladder slipped, causing the then 12-year-old to fall 10 metres. He sustained life-changing injuries.

Principal contractor Westdale Services Limited pleaded guilty to a charge contrary to the Health and Safety Work Act, and Judge Shohomon Khan fined the company £160,000 and ordered it to pay costs totalling £22,310.

Callum's mum Kate Sherwin (above, with her son) told the Argus that she now has “closure”.

“I finally achieved justice for my son,” she said.

In court Miss Sherwin read out a victim statement: “He has a heart of gold. But now the sparkle has gone out of my beautiful boy’s eyes. Callum is now a prisoner of his injuries.”

The court was told Callum and a friend accessed the ladder after getting past a ladder guard, a safety mechanism, which in this case was inadequate and only partly covered the ladder.

April 18

NEWPORT City Council took its first step towards setting up a £50 million property investment fund in a bid to become more commercially-minded.

Cabinet members backed the development of a commercialisation strategy - involving an investment board comprising senior councillors and officers - as the authority sought new ways of making money to provide services.

Then-chief executive Will Godfrey said the plan would enable the council to invest in property, as others such as Monmouthshire had done in recent months with the purchase of Newport Leisure Park.

Council leader at the time, Cllr Debbie Wilcox, said the strategy would help the authority meet an increasing demand for services.

"If we do not adopt a more commercial approach then we are going to have to cut more jobs and more services," she said.

April 18

A WOMAN from Cwmbran donated a kidney to a stranger and hoped to leave someone "feeling one million dollars".

Bev Jones, 47, decided to donate a kidney despite not knowing anyone who needed a transplant, and hoped that by talking about her decision, she can inspire more people to consider it.

Bev Jones with husband Paul. Picture - Bev Jones

"I had a flyer come through the door and thought it was something I could do," she said. "It is a bit crazy really. I just thought ‘yeah, why not?’. I had no personal motivation for it, they class it as an altruistic donation."

"After I decided to do it, there was no way I was going to change my mind."

Mrs Jones did not know who received her kidney, but hoped they would get in touch.

"I would like that. I am hoping someone out there is now feeling a million dollars. If it inspires one person to think about doing it, then that is my goal," she said.

A keen runner, Mrs Jones said: "It's 12 weeks of recovery. For someone whose life is usually 100mph, it has been a challenge."