In the next part of our look back at the past 12 months, we remember what was making headlines in May and June this year.

AFTER years of waiting, repeated delays and millions of pounds of taxpayers' money spent, the M4 relief road plan was scrapped.

On June 4, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that the scheme would not go ahead, despite a £44 million public inquiry recommending it should.

The proposed ‘black route’ would have seen a new 14-mile motorway built between junction 23 at Magor and junction 29 at Castleton, running south of Newport and bypassing the often-congested Brynglas Tunnels.

It had been in the pipeline since 2013, with the idea first suggested in 1991.

The public inquiry inspector’s concluded that the scheme was “in the public interest” and "would not have any disproportionate adverse impacts”.

But Mr Drakeford (inset, above) said an ever-increasing pricetag - the scheme was estimated to cost upwards of £1.4 billion - and the environmental damage the new road would cause to the protected Gwent Levels, meant there was not “a compelling case in the public interest”.

In a letter setting out his decision he said he and his cabinet had decided the cost “was not acceptable”.

“Whilst I recognise that there is a possibility that the Welsh Government’s financial position might materially improve at some point in the future, I have no reason to think that this would occur, in the foreseeable future,” he said.

He also said he believed that were it to go ahead, “none of the advantages... would in fact be realised in the foreseeable future”.

“I attach very significant weight to the fact that the project would have a substantial adverse impact on the Gwent Levels."

Dashing any hopes the scheme could be resurrected, he added there was “no prospect of the project being implemented in the foreseeable future”.

Mr Drakeford recognised problems with congestion on the motorway had to be addressed, and announced a new commission to consider alternative solutions.

The decision - breaking a promise to deliver the M4 Relief Road in Labour's manifesto ahead of the 2016 Assembly Election - provoked a mixed reaction.

A bridge over the docks at Newport was proposed as part of the M4 Relief Road

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant called the announcement “deeply disappointing and a bitter blow for Newport.”

Her recently-elected Parliamentary counterpart Ruth Jones said she was “bitterly disappointed” and stressed that “doing nothing is not an option".

But Newport East AM John Griffiths, who opposed the scheme, welcomed the decision.

“I agree that the precious Gwent Levels have to be protected and the climate emergency demands new thinking,” he said. “The development of an integrated transport approach with much improved bus and train services is vital."

Newport East MP Jessica Morden called for other solutions to be brought forward as soon as possible.

“We need fast-tracked measures to alleviate congestion implemented faster than the five years it would have taken to build the relief road,” she said.

Newport council's Conservative group leader Cllr Matthew Evans said he was “very angry and disappointed”, and Tory Monmouth MP David Davies, said the decision would mean "permanent tailbacks on the M4".

"It is bad for business, bad for local construction jobs, bad for commuters," he said. "This is a bitter blow for the Welsh economy.”

The first minister said projects in and around Newport would be prioritised for the money which would have been made available for the new road.

Then-leader of Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox said the authority had been given access to £1 billion worth of borrowing "to make significant improvements to the transport infrastructure around the city".

The scheme had triggered strong opposition from environmental groups concerned at the impact of the proposed new road on the protested Gwent Levels. A petition calling for the project to be scrapped was signed by more than 20,000 people.

Chief executive of Gwent Wildlife Trust Ian Rappel said he was "delighted" and “the Welsh Government should be congratulated for the bold decisions they are making for the future health of people and wildlife."

But assistant director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Wales Ian Price, called it "a dark day for the Welsh economy".

May 5

THE second annual ABP Newport Wales Marathon brought 6,000 runners to the city, and was hailed as another success, with organisers “delighted” with the atmosphere and turnout.

“The crowds coming back from last year have really helped put it on the running calendar, and cemented it as the largest marathon in Wales," said Run 4 Wales CEO and marathon organiser Matthew Newman, who was pleased with the turnout, of runners and supporters.

“It’s been a great day for athletes, with personal bests coming through from many, and I think they will be coming back to Newport in droves."

The route, unchanged since last year, took runners on a 26.2-mile loop from Newport to Magor and back. The marathon winners were Chris Bird and Carla Swithenbank. In addition, there were 10K and ‘family mile’ races.

The date for the 2020 event is Sunday April 19.

May 12

THREE people in a light aircraft had a lucky escape when their plane crashed onto the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny and burst into flames after hitting overhead wires.

Light aircraft inferno on the A40. Picture - Martin Barnfiel

The trio's injuries were not deemed life threatening. Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions as thick smoke billowed from the wreckage.

Former British Army bomb disposal expert, Joel Starr dragged three people from the wreckage.

"A young lad had managed to crawl out through the broken window, as I got there a young woman was crawling out of the window," he said. “I grabbed her by the belt buckle and just dragged her clear. The pilot put his hands out, I grabbed both of them and pulled him out clear of the plane."

Emergency services were at the scene for several hours, and almost 500 homes were left without power for a period due to damage to overhead cables.

May 17

A CRUCIAL piece of Tredegar's renowned healthcare history will be retained as part of plans for a multi-million pound health and wellbeing centre to serve thousands of patients, it was revealed.

A proposal for the centre includes a section of the old Tredegar General Hospital, which closed almost a decade ago.

An artist's impression of the proposal for Tredegar Health and Wellbeing Centre, showing a part of the old hospital at the heart of the design

Increasingly dilapidated, and a magnet for anti-social behaviour, the hospital site on Park Row, opened in 1904, has faced an uncertain future since it closed in 2010.

But its vital role in the town's free-at-the-point-of-delivery healthcare system developed through the Tredegar Workmen's Medical Aid Society - Aneurin Bevan's blueprint for the National Health Service - has been recognised during the early stages of the planning for the new centre.

"This design retains this part of the hospital as the heart of the development," said Andrew Street, architect and studio director with design firm IBI Group, which is working on the health and wellbeing centre project.

As well as GPs and other healthcare professionals, and dental services, the Tredegar health and wellbeing centre is earmarked to include a community pharmacist, midwifery, health visiting and school nursing services, a Flying Start base, wellbeing support services, and social support such as Citizens Advice and debt advice.

May 25

NEWPORT County AFC's dream of promotion via the play-offs to League One was dashed in the final minutes of a close-fought Wembley final against Tranmere Rovers.

The Exiles went on a lengthy unbeaten run towards the end of the regular League Two season, sealing a play-off spot just moments before the end of the last match, away at Morecambe, with a Jamille Matt equaliser.

Newport County AFC's Joss Labadie (right) tussles for the ball at Wembley

After a 1-1 semi-final home leg draw against Mansfield Town, County progressed to Wembley after a pulsating 0-0 second leg in Nottinghamshire by winning a penalty-shoot-out 5-4, Matty Dolan slotting home the final spot kick.

The final was a even contest, though County came closest to scoring before Tranmere's last gasp extra time winner broke the heart's of more than 9,000 fans who had travelled up the M4 to support Newport.

May 29

A PHOTOGRAPHY exhibition celebrating and inspiring the women of Newport was opened in the city.

'Women of Newport' was put together by Kamila Jarczak, whose previous work includes an exhibition highlighting the city's positive side.

The exhibition, hosted by the Escape Rooms in Griffin Street, featured photos of 35 inspirational women from Newport.

Mrs Jarczak built up a network of people, raising the funds needed and photographing the numerous women involved.

Images from the Women of Newport exhibition launch

“As the project grew, so did my network of people which really helped. I used South Wales Argus a lot to help me research and then it was largely word of mouth,” she said.

The exhibition featured a hugely diverse range of people, with some in their teens and others in their 70s.

"It would have been impossible to do everything alone, but I've had so much help and support from the community," said Mrs Jarczak.

“This project has been amazing because it’s become a network of people working together and helping each other. There are issues in Newport, but the city also has great potential which I wanted to help showcase."

May 31

THE University of South Wales (USW) formally appealed against a Newport City Council decision to reject plans for more than 300 homes on its former campus in Caerleon.

Concerns over air pollution and traffic saw Newport councillors refuse planning permission in October last year, which the university described as “disappointing”.

Many residents in Caerleon believed any significant development on the site would exacerbate existing congestion and air quality issues.

June 6

NEWPORT’S former legendary music venue TJ’s was set to become a 58-bedroom hotel after councillors unanimously backed plans.

Proposals were approved for the grade-II listed building in Clarence Place to become an easyHotel, the second of its type in Wales.

An artist's impression of how the hotel will look

The roof and rear extension would be demolished and an extra floor built, bringing it to four storeys high.

The site has deteriorated over several years, and been subject to anti-social behaviour and, in 2013 was damaged by fire.

Some objectors raised concerns over parking facilities for hotel guests and staff, but its location - close to city centre facilities and public transport - alongside the fact that easyHotels do not require many on-site staff, alleviated some concerns.

June 18

THE hotel at the centre of the Chartist uprising would open its doors for the first time in more than a decade in July, it was announced, to celebrate the launch of a new graphic novel inspired by the events of November 1839.

The Westgate Hotel, unoccupied since the early 2000s, would host the launch of Chartist-inspired graphic novel Newport Rising.

The publication, written and illustrated by local artist Josh Cranton, was commissioned by Our Chartist Heritage (OCH), the charity behind 2018's Newport Rising festival.

Westgate Hotel opened its doors for the launch of Josh Cranton's graphic novel Newport Rising

The Westgate Hotel is known for its significance in the 1839 Newport Rising, which saw thousands of Chartists march from the Gwent Valleys to Newport, hoping to free political prisoners as part of a national movement to win the vote for the working man.

The current owners worked with OCH to celebrate the building’s history, and the aim was that after the novel’s launch, on July 12, new uses for the building would be explored, including public exhibitions and a heritage information centre.

Project Development Officer for OCH, David Daniel, said: "We are incredibly thankful to the owner for his support and vision in forging this partnership so that we can work together, in the spirit of the Chartists, to bring about this positive change."

June 24

CAMPAIGNERS celebrated after a High Court judge quashed a Caerphilly council decision that would have seen Pontllanfraith leisure centre close for good by the end of the month.

Mr Justice Jonathan Swift's decision did not mean the centre was necessarily been saved for the long term, and the council appeared set to pursue its closure again.

But it was dealt a bloody nose by the judge's ruling, which in effect stated that the council had not taken into account the effect of closure on disadvantaged people in the Pontllanfraith area, as part of its Equality Duty.

Protests were held by campaigners keen on trying to keep Pontllanfraith leisure centre (right) open Mr Justice Swift however, did rule that the council's sport and leisure strategy 2019-29 was lawful. Campaigners had argued that this too should be blocked.

The campaigners had claimed that the centre is a popular and vital community facility and the council's decision, and its wider sport and leisure strategy, were legally flawed.

The council pledged to address the issues raised during the hearing before considering the closure issue again later in the year.

June 26

HOMES on Wales’ most polluted street will be knocked down by the council in a bid to improve long-standing air quality issues, it was decided.

Caerphilly council’s cabinet approved a plan for tackling air pollution on the A472, Woodside Terrace, Hafodyrynys, where nitrogen dioxide levels have been recorded as the highest in the UK outside central London.

Traffic passes homes on Woodside Terrace in Hafodyrynys. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The council proposed buying 23 of the worst affected properties along the south side of the A472, offering residents 150 per cent of their homes' market value to ensure they do not suffer financial hardship.

It would allow the council to meet air quality targets in the shortest possible time, by 2022.

Most residents in the street favoured the demolition option, with many having complained about the impact of air quality on their lives.

Christina Harrhy, interim chief executive of the council, said the council would seek to reach agreement with residents and compulsory purchases would be “a last resort.”