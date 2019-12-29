THE Nutcracker together with the Russian State Ballet of Siberia has become synonymous with Christmas in Cardiff and having seen this production in 2017 my daughter, two granddaughters and I were eagerly looking forward to seeing it again and we were not disappointed.

In Act 1 we are introduced to Marie, danced so beautifully by Anna Fedosova, at a Christmas party given by her parents.

The children gather round Drosselmeyer, a toy maker and friend of the family.

At the end of the party Marie is too excited to sleep and goes back to look at the nutcracker under the tree.

The Nutcracker is danced by Yury Kudriavtsev.

I am not a connoisseur of dancing but they entranced me and their duets, in both acts, were, for me, the highlights of the ballet

In Act 2 Marie and the Prince are joined by a number of colourful dolls and the French, Chinese, Russian, Arabic and Spanish dances were executed at great speed and with aplomb.

Dances that one is never tired of seeing, although I am not a fan of the digital projections on the back cloth, especially the one of an English garden which is completely out of keeping with the story and the pictures around it.

Tchaikovsky’s glorious music shines brightly throughout with some of his most memorable pieces and the enjoyment and vigour of the musicians and their conductor, Anatoly Tchepurnoi , is immediately recognisable.

All in all a very enjoyable evening for all ages as shown by the rapturous applause at the finale.

The company is now performing Swan Lake until December 31.

By Siwan ap Gwilym