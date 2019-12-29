THERE were no lucky winners matching all six numbers to take home the jackpot for the final National Lottery Saturday draw of the decade.

The rollover means Wednesday's New Year's Day jackpot will be an estimated £5.1 million.

One ticket-holder matched five numbers and the bonus ball to take home the night's next top prize of £1 million.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were 55, 41, 2, 12, 1, 23 and the bonus number was 9.

Draw machine Lancelot was used with set of balls 11.

A total of 56 people matched five balls to win £1,750, while 4,694 winners each scooped £140 for getting four balls correct.

Some 117,239 tickets won £30 for matching three balls.

Nobody won the Thunderball top prize of £500,000.

The winning numbers were 34, 29, 33, 22, 31 and the Thunderball number was 2.