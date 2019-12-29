A FRESH appeal has been issued over the theft of a flock of sheep in the Mynyddislwyn area of Caerphilly.

The number of stolen sheep now stands at around 70, the Gwent Police Rural Crime Team said.

The sheep are all Lonk breeds crossed with Welsh Ewes. They have black faces speckled with white markings.

Each of the sheep has a cropped right ear, a square notch under its left ear, and a black mark on its shoulder.

The majority of the stolen sheep, the police added, have half-tails and one-inch horns.

It is believed the sheep were stolen some time in November or December.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log number 197 of 24/12/19 and crime reference number 1900471142.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org