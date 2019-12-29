A CHARITY helping find new homes for cats and kittens in Gwent has successfully rehomed more than 400 moggies this year - with a little help from the Argus.

Each week, in partnership with Gwent Cats Protection, we feature a Cat of the Week, showcasing a feline - sometimes more than one - who needs a new home.

And our readers have responded brilliantly - so much so that the charity has been able to find homes for more than 400 cats and kittens in 2019.

The volunteers have to deal with distressing situations, however, there are a lot of success stories they have been involved in and Gwent Cats Protection have highlighted some of them here.

Poor Kev was found in the summer tangled up in his collar, and nearly died. But luckily he was nursed back to health - and is now in a loving new home.

Kev was in a terrible state when he was found. Picture: Gwent Cats Protection

Now Kev is much happier and healthier. Picture: Gwent Cats Protection

Jack and Wendy were found as young kittens with a severe case of the flu. They have now recovered thanks to Gwent Cats Protection’s volunteers and are now playful kittens who are delighting their new families.

Jack and Wendy look so much better now. Picture: Gwent Cats Protection

We recently featured Annie who had to have her ears removed as a result of skin cancer. She has now made a full recovery and is happy and settled in a loving new home.

The picture of Annie we featured when we highlighted her as our cat of the week.

Annie has recovered fabulously and she looks like a little darling. Picture: Gwent Cats Protection

Boris - no, not the prime minister - has found his home after recovering from two broken legs. He gets to play with his favourite toys to his heart’s content now.

Boris likes relaxing and playing with his toys. Picture: Gwent Cats Protection

Reggie was a tiny kitten who was suffering with severe flu when he was taken in by Gwent Cats Protection. While recovering, he was placed with a fosterer who fell in love with him so much that he has now been adopted by them.

Reggie is all healed up and loving life in his new home. Picture: Gwent Cats Protection

As well as individual cats and kittens in need, the branch regularly deals with litters of abandoned or homeless kittens. These gorgeous bundles of fur were found in a garage after a stray gave birth. Unfortunately, not all kittens can be saved every time, which highlights the importance of neutering. Happily, these all made it to their new, caring families.

Just one of the many litters of kittens that have come in to Gwent Cats Protection this year. They've all been rehomed. Picture: Gwent Cats Protection

Volunteers and staff at Gwent Cats Protection work tirelessly to make sure every animal in their care finds the home they need - and this was rewarded when the team was given the Star Team Award at the National Cats Protection Cat Awards last year.

The group is led by co-ordinator Glynis Davies and the small team of volunteers, who dedicate their time to fostering, hand-rearing, home visiting, providing neutering vouchers, fundraising, trapping, publicity, social media, lost and found, transport and admin duties.

A lot of the volunteers have full-time jobs and busy family lives and others are retired, but they all do as much as they can to help whenever they can.

The branch receives around 20 calls every day for help with stray, abandoned and sometimes abused cats and kittens and dedicate their time to rescuing and helping to heal and rehome them. They must try and prioritise the calls according to the needs, space and time available.

As well as the 400 plus that have been rehomed, the branch has had to transfer many cats and kittens to other Cats Protection branches and adoption centres to allow them to be homed quicker.

Ms Davies said: “A big thank you from us to them for helping us help more cats.”

Although 2019 is almost over, there is still no respite for the volunteers as Ms Davies adds: “We currently still have lots of young kittens in our care, despite the cold weather and we had a heavily pregnant cat who gave birth to three kittens in December too, which is almost unheard of at this time of year.

"Kitten season is now no longer April – September, it is virtually all year round.

“We promote neutering as a priority for all cats and currently have a £5 neutering and microchipping campaign running in conjunction with RSPCA throughout Wales.

“Volunteers hold several fundraising events every month to help us help more cats and kittens and to pay the enormous vets bills they incur. These events are a chance for all the volunteers to get together and catch up with cat chat, while enjoying fabulous homemade cakes donated by some of our brilliant supporters, without whom we couldn’t continue as a branch.”

Hard work, dedication and patience helps Ms Davies and her team reunite, rescue and rehabilitate cats and kittens in your region. To help them make a difference, you can support the branch by a donation on their website; www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch

You could drop off your used stamps or unwanted, pre-loved items at the branch charity shop in Frogmore St, Abergavenny.

Ms Davies would like to express her thanks: “Thank you everyone for being there to help us do so much for the kitties in Gwent – your support is very much appreciated. Above all, Gwent Cats Protection would like to wish you all on behalf of all the Branch Volunteers a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

For more information, call 0345 371 2747, email enquiries@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch or www.facebook.com/groups/GwentCP