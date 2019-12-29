FORMER Newport County AFC manager Justin Edinburgh has been posthumously inducted into the club’s hall of fame.

A minute of applause was held before kick-off in this afternoon's SkyBet League 2 clash with Leyton Orient - another club once managed by Mr Edinburgh, who died in June aged 49 - at Rodney Parade.

Justin Edinburgh

County manager between 2011 and 2015, Mr Edinburgh led the club back to the Football League in 2013 after a 25-year absence with a play-off final victory over Wrexham at Wembley.

Both teams hold a moments applause in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh.

MORE NEWS:

At half-time in today's game former players David Pipe, Max Porter, Lee Minshull, and Aaron O’Connor were interviewed, before a presentation was made to Mr Edinburgh's widow Kerri, son Charlie and daughter Cydnie.

Family of Justin Edinburgh (L-R) wife Kerri, Daughter Cydnie and son Charlie during a half time presentation to induct Justin into the Newport County Hall of Fame.

The family has recently set up the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation to support health and wellbeing causes.

During the 50th minute of Sunday’s match, fans around the ground held another minute’s applause to mark what would have been Mr Edinburgh’s 50th birthday, on Wednesday, December 18.

Mr Edinburgh is remembered fondly by both sets of supporters, having also guided Leyton Orient back into the Football League in the 2018/19 season.

Before kick-off, Orient fans walked across the pitch with a giant banner which read: “National League Champions, you made us sing that.”

Leyton Orient fans hold a flag in memory of Justin Edinburgh before kick off.

The matchday programme on Sunday was also dedicated to Mr Edinburgh, who won the Conference National Manager of the Year award for his Wembley success in 2013.

His is the 24th person to be inducted into the Newport County AFC hall of fame.