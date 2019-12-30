KIND-HEARTED residents and businesses have helped to sprinkle some Christmas magic for children and young people in Newport.

The donations meant 52 Christmas hampers could be handed out to young people living in supported or independent accommodation over the festive period

Businesses including The Pod; Maindee Handyman; Wolfberry; Kingsley; Foxwood Recruitment; and WHAT in Newport and Caerphilly all donated items or money to buy items, while members of the community also donated gifts.

Youngsters who receive support from the child protection team also received Christmas presents after Dave Rees, of the Dalmatian Bike Ride charity, donated more than 300 gifts for them.

Mr Rees was supported by sponsors Lloyds Bank, Airbus, Jojo Mama Bebe, Tesco in Cardiff Road, and Shared Services Connected Ltd.

Cllr Paul Cockeram, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for social services, said: “From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank all those who organised these wonderful donations for their thoughtfulness and generosity.”