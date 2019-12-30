IN 2020, the Young Venture Players are excited to bring one of the world’s best loved musicals to the Dolman Theatre from March 18 to March 21.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, the musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles.

Filled with incredible numbers like Memory, Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat, Macavity The Mystery Cat and many more, this show is one for the whole family.

This amateur production is by arrangement with The Musical Company LTD, and tickets can be purchased directly from the Dolman Theatre website.