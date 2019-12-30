MUCH greater awareness of the importance of carrying out bowel cancer screening is needed, says a Gwent councillor who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

The Argus recently reported fewer than half of people aged between 60-74 in some areas of Newport are carrying out bowel screening - despite the potentially life-saving test being free and carried out at home.

The importance of checking for the condition - the fourth most common form of cancer in Wales - is all-too clear to Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge, who found out he had bowel cancer in October.

(Cllr Kevin Etheridge wants to highlight the importance of bowel cancer screening)

When Cllr Etheridge turned 60 he was sent a test kit - which is sent to everyone aged between 60 and 74 registered with a GP every two years - but had not carried it out, despite showing symptoms of the condition.

“I felt unwell in May and had symptoms of breathlessness, constant need to use the toilet after meals, I was exhausted and not eating," he said. “The test was in my house, but I never took it as I was feeling so unwell that I went straight to my GP.

"I don’t know if I would have used the test had I not been well, but looking back now, it is vital that more people are aware of the test because taking it could save lives.”

His doctors referred him to a consultant for MRI and CT scans and was referred to a cancer specialist where he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

At the time his tumour was the size of a 10p coin, and when it was removed in a six-hour operation at the start of October, it had grown the size of a tennis ball.

Thankfully, Cllr Etheridge's illness was diagnosed early enough that he did not need chemotherapy - but he did need a follow up scan to determine whether or not the cancer had spread.

“The waiting period between scans and results is the worst because you fear the worst," he said. "Luckily the tumour had not spread. But months of worry, stress and anxiety also led to three stone in weight loss during the period.”

He believes that the bowel cancer home screening kit is saving lives - but people need to understand the importance of using it - and not to be embarrassed about it.

“It is saving lives," he said. "In the past month both myself and my wife have had men aged between 40-70 coming up to us and asking what my symptoms were and they have looked embarrassed and concerned.

“People need to start talking about this. It’s why I’ve been so vocal. I thought I was going to die, but the consultant and cancer nurses saved my life and I want to help save people’s lives.”

Since his diagnosis, Cllr Etheridge has written to the Welsh Government's health minister Vaughan Gething to raise the issue and try to get more awareness across Wales for bowel cancer screening.

(The new screening test for bowel cancer is more simplified than the previous version)

Jane Metcalfe, community outreach officer for Bowel Cancer UK said: “Nearly everyone will survive bowel cancer if they’re diagnosed at an early stage. However, this drops significantly as the disease develops. Early diagnosis really does save lives.”

If anyone is concerned or would like more information about bowel cancer then they can visit www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/

For information on Bowel Cancer Screening then visit www.bowelscreening.wales.nhs.uk/