THE Nantyglo woman who died in a Boxing Day crash in Brynmawr has been named as 32-year-old Kerri-Ann Assirati.

In a tribute released today, her family described her as a "fun loving mother, sister, auntie, partner, daughter and twin sister".

"She was always outgoing and bubbly, the life and soul and rock of her friends and family."

Ms Assirati was a pedestrian involved in a crash with a car on the A467 near Brynmawr on December 26, 9.10am. She died at the scene.

“Kerri is well-loved by all the community and a massive loss to everyone," her family said.

