A ROAD has been closed in Six Bells after an incident.

Emergency services attended the junction of Victoria Road and Bridge Street, and the road has been blocked since just before midday.

The incident has affected bus services in the area, with the Stagecoach X15 Blackwood services from Abertillery to Brynmawr and from Brynmawr to Newport being cancelled.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more details.