A 48-YEAR-OLD man from Pontypool died three days after being involved in a Christmas Day collision with a car in the town.

Ken Haynes died on December 28 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, surrounded by his family.

Witnesses are being sought following the crash, which involved Mr Haynes and a red Ford Fiesta in Hospital Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, shortly before 10.55pm on Christmas Day.

Mr Haynes' family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A 24-year-old woman from Pontypool was arrested on December 25 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

And a 31-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, and other offences.

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the moments prior to it, to come forward.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision, are also asked to get in touch.

Telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 1900472285. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or send a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.