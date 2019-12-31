PLANS for the latest phase of a major housing development between Cwmbran and Pontypool have been lodged with Torfaen council.

Developers Taylor Wimpey are proposing to build 177 homes on land in the Wren’s Nest character area, which is west of Cwmbran Drive in South Sebastopol.

Outline planning permission to build 1,200 homes on the 99-hectare site was granted in 2014, after more than two decades of discussion on the plans.

The fourth phase proposes a range of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

A total of 169 two-storey houses are proposed, with the remaining eight properties being one-bedroomed flats.

The 11-hectare site, which is accessed off Bevan’s Lane, is currently mainly used for the grazing of animals.

A “high quality” development is promised, with the plans aiming to integrate the scheme with previous phases.

Two access points to the site are proposed, one from the existing Avondale roundabout, and a second from a new roundabout off Cwmbran Drive.

A planning statement says the plans will also take account of the nearby Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal conservation area and Wren’s Nest Farm.

Four reserved matters applications as part of the overall scheme have already been approved - for 210 homes, 102 homes, 181 homes and 143 homes, respectively.

Another application for 228 houses has also been submitted for consideration.

The latest phase is expected to be decided upon by Torfaen council in the coming months.