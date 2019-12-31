BUS pass holders who have not yet received, or applied for, their new Transport for Wales travel card can still use their old passes until February 29.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has extended the December 31 deadline for applications and agreed the two-month grace period with bus firms. During this time, bus drivers should accept both old and new style cards for travel.

On Monday, Newport Transport, which runs Newport Bus services in the city, reassured travellers that their old cards would still be valid during this two-month period, until February 29.

"All staff have and are being made aware of the extension to the validity of the ‘old style’ concessionary passes," a Newport Transport spokesman said. "Card holders will be asked to scan their cards on the ticket machine as normal."

The firm's announcement follows a complaint by a disabled man, Richard Garner, who complained to the Argus that the rules governing the new cards was unclear.

Daily bus user Mr Garner applied for his new card in October but is yet to receive it. He said a Newport Bus employee had told him on Wednesday morning that his current bus pass would no longer be accepted in the city from January 1, meaning he would have to pay for a ticket.

"It's wrong," he said. "I'm entitled to a free bus pass."

But following clarification from Newport Bus, Mr Garner and others like him who have not received their new travel cards may continue using their old-style bus passes until February 29.

Wales' transport minister Ken Skates said the grace period would "give more time to those who need it, and help alleviate concern for people who haven’t received their new card”.

Those who still need to re-apply for their new travel card must do so by January 31.

To apply online, visit www.tfw.wales/travelcards

Paper applications are available from your local council or by calling 0300 303 4240.