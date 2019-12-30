LIFE expectancy in some parts of Gwent has fallen in the past three years, according to the latest statistics.

Newborn boys in Newport are now expected, on average, to live 77 years and seven months - but this is six months less than the average life expectancy in 2015.

There has been a similar drop for newborn girls in Newport, who are now expected to live, on average, 81 years and 10 months, four-and-a-half months less than the average in 2015.

In Torfaen, there is a similar pattern for newborn boys, whose life expectancy (77 years and nine months) has also dropped by four-and-a-half months since 2015.

Other parts of Gwent have remained the same or slightly improved, the Office for National Statistics figures show.

But there continues to be a huge difference in average life expectancies between Gwent's five local authorities, caused by a range of factors, including economic wellbeing and whether or not an area has a history of heavy industries that can affect employees' health.

In Blaenau Gwent, a man can expect to live four-and-a-half years less than in neighbouring Monmouthshire.

The average life expectancy in Blaenau Gwent remains the lowest in Wales for both men and women.

Average life expectancy estimates for people in each local authority are as follows:

Blaenau Gwent:

Men - 76 years 3.5 months (down two months since 2015)

Women - 80 years 7 months (no change)

Caerphilly:

Men - 77 years 9.5 months (no change)

Women - 81 years 3.5 months (up one month)

Monmouthshire:

Men - 80 years 9.5 months (up one month)

Women - 84 years 2 months (up one month)

Newport:

Men - 77 years 7 months (down six months)

Women - 81 years 10 months (down 4.5 months)

Torfaen:

Men - 77 years 9 months (down 4.5 months)

Women - 82 years 0 months (no change)