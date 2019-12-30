A WEATHER warning is in place for fog this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across south Wales and the south west of England from 5pm until midnight.

Those travelling have been advised there may be some disruption to public transport, and delays on the roads due to the conditions.

There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

The Met Office has issued some advice for travelling in heavy fog. This includes: