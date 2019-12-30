A WEATHER warning is in place for fog this evening.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across south Wales and the south west of England from 5pm until midnight.
Those travelling have been advised there may be some disruption to public transport, and delays on the roads due to the conditions.
There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights
The Met Office has issued some advice for travelling in heavy fog. This includes:
- Avoid travel if possible
- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect
- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion
- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves
- Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security.
- Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.