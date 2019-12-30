FANCY a night out in Newport to welcome in the New Year and the new decade?

The Westgate Hotel and Rodney Parade are hosting events to see out the old and see in the new.

At the Westgate Hotel, there will be a Victorian-themed New Year’s Eve party, with funds raised going towards the Newport Rising Festival in 2020.

The celebrations will take place across three floors of the iconic hotel, with live music and circus performers on hand to provide entertainment.

David Daniel, from Newport Rising, said they are looking to offer something a little different to welcome in 2020.

“With Newport Rising, it’s about the idea of celebrating the Chartists and the anniversary of the Newport Rising, but also about how those ideas are relevant now,” he said.

“We wanted our Raise the Rising night to be different to everything else going on and to honour the history of the Westgate Hotel with the Victorian theme.

“We will have people in costume, and circus acts and street performers in the ballroom.

(The ballroom at The Westgate Hotel, which is hosting a Raise the Rising New Year's Eve event. Picture: Kamila Jarczak.)

“As well as the ballroom, the Victorian-themed ‘Bar 22’, and the more modern Rising Bar will be open on the night.

“There will be music from Newport band Rogora Khart and local DJ Adam Prosser.

“We’d like to thank Record One for installing the sound and lighting and Ringmaster UK for sponsoring the event.”

Although getting dressed up in costume is not a must, Mr Daniel said it would be great to see as many people as possible getting involved.

(The Raise the Rising New Year's Eve event at the Westgate Hotel has a Victorian theme. Picture: Kamila Jarczak.)

Entry to the Westgate Hotel is via the main entrance on Commercial Street from 7pm, and it carries on until 2am.

Tickets are available via newportrising.co.uk, and cost £12, or £15 on the door.

The funds raised from the event will be used to fund the next Newport Rising festival and for the continued works on the hotel.

“It’s huge for us,” said Mr Daniel. “We are already fundraising for Newport Rising 2020, but it’s also about raising money to keep improving and working on the Westgate Hotel, so the people of Newport can enjoy it.

“We don’t want to just be asking for handouts, so holding events like this and the Newport Rising festival are vital to that.”

Meanwhile, at Rodney Parade, revellers will be celebrating the end of the decade with live music from Rhythm and Blues band Soul’d Out.

The home of The Dragons and Newport County will be hosting an entire evening of exciting music as the countdown to New Year commences.

There will also be plenty of food and drink available to keep you going long in to the night - including a free midnight drink.

Tickets cost £15, and can be bought from dragonsrugby.wales

For more information, call 01633 67690 or email events@dragonsrugby.wales