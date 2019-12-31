HUNDREDS of households in Torfaen have sought help from the council after becoming homeless this year, a report has revealed.

Torfaen council’s housing solutions service has worked with 435 households at immediate risk of homelessness and 410 households that were homeless.

Demand for housing has increased in recent years, with only a limited amount of social housing available.

Between April, 2018 and March, 2019, there were 858 social homes advertised in Torfaen.

But for each property, there were around 85 applicants.

A special full council meeting has now been called to consider the challenges of tackling homelessness in the county borough.

A report says changes to welfare benefits has impacted on the availability of affordable housing, with the private rented sector now too expensive for many low income households.

People under 35 are entitled to a shared room rate of £49.44 per week, but average rents in the private sector are nearer to £100 per week in the area.

The supply of one-bedroom privately rented homes is also “very low”, with the average rent £435 per month.

Torfaen council’s housing department is also coming under increased pressure as a result of a law change in Wales, which means local authorities must provide advice and information to any household in housing need.”

Previously the requirement was to help households who were homeless or threatened with homelessness.

The number of requests for support has trebled as a result, from 300 cases a year to around 900.

“The housing service is under immense pressure to alleviate homelessness, but due to a finite level of resources, limitations in current legislation and a lack of suitable affordable accommodation options, addressing the levels of homelessness locally remains a significant challenge,” a council report says.

The council is in negotiations with churches and faith groups over establishing a night shelter, to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers.

The shelter will be funded with a Welsh Government housing support grant, and managed on behalf of the council by Cornerstone, its homelessness prevention partner.

A report says Cornerstone is aware of seven rough sleepers in Torfaen, with the number said to have been “increasing steadily” in recent years.

A ‘Housing First’ project, aimed at providing affordable accommodation for young people, is also being developed with the housing association, Pobl Group.

Alongside other Gwent authorities, the council has also developed a regional homeless strategy and action plan, which aims to address the issues that can lead to homelessness.