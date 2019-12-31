THREE men have been sentenced to a total of more than 15 years in prison after carrying out what police described as a "violent and cowardly" robbery in Newport last summer.

Derry Dunnion, 31, was convicted of robbery at a trial at Newport Crown Court after pleading not guilty to the offence, which took place on June 20.

He received a six-year sentence.

Jordan Hill, 28, and Ieuan Smith, 23, pleaded guilty to robbery and received terms of five years and two months, and four years and six months, respectively.

Their 22-year-old victim was threatened with a knife during the robbery, and was forced to hand over £85 in cash and a packet of cigarettes.

READ MORE:

DC Dean Cummings of Gwent Police, the officer on the case, said: “This was a violent and cowardly act which occurred in the early morning in broad daylight.

“We welcome the sentences handed out by the judge at Newport Crown Court, and hope this will give the victim the justice he needs to get on with his life.

“Knife crime has no place in our community and Gwent Police are committed to keeping our communities safe from violence.

“If anyone has information about anyone carrying or using knives, they can report it by telephoning 101, or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively, people may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency.”