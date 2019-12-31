A MAJOR upgrade of facilities is planned for Pontypool and New Inn railway station, to turn it into “a key hub for regional travel”.

A new park and ride car park, a footbridge, and a lift are included in the proposals, along with new slip roads into the site from the A4042.

The scheme, funded as part of the £1.2bn City Deal for the Cardiff Capital Region, aims to improve station facilities and increase use of the railway.

It is hoped the new park and ride will lead to people using trains instead of making longer distance car trips to Newport, Cardiff and Bristol, helping to tackle congestion on the M4 and A4042.

Pontypool and New Inn station

“Strategic park and ride facilities with good access from the trunk road network could be a potential means of substituting longer distance car trips to Newport, Cardiff and Bristol with a rail element, thereby relieving pressure on the M4 corridor and on the A4042,” a design and access statement says.

“The aim of the proposed development is to improve the basic facilities and services at the station, which has led to low usage of the railway and limited investment, by providing a step change in interchange provision so that the station acts as a key hub for regional travel for the area.”

READ MORE:

The development is part of plans to increase service and stopping frequencies on the Hereford-Newport line, while improving station facilities and parking.

It is hoped the scheme will also ease pressure on Abergavenny and Cwmbran railway stations.

The new car park will include 133 car parking spaces, 11 electric vehicle charging spaces, 11 accessible spaces, five motorbike spaces, five drop-off spaces and a cycle shelter, in plans submitted by Torfaen council.

A new footbridge will link the new park and ride with the station’s island platform.

The park and ride will be accessed from the southbound side of the A4042, with new slip roads proposed from the southbound carriageway.

It is proposed to build the car park on mainly greenfield land, between the A4042 and railway station.