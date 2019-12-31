FINAL pleas to stop the closure of Mounton House special school have been made, with responses to a notice of the decision showing “clear opposition.”

The county council’s cabinet voted unanimously to close the school in Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, in the autumn, despite it being opposed by 88 per cent of those who responded to a public consultation.

More opposition has now been voiced in response to notices published of the decision to close the school at the end of August next year, which the council has to publicise by law.

But council bosses - who say the school only meets the needs of a small number of Monmouthshire learners by catering for boys aged 11-16 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties - are still recommending to go ahead with closure.

A council report says responses to statutory notices of the closure “show clear opposition to the council’s proposals.”

Those who have objected include Chepstow Town Council and Mathern Community Council.

In their objection, town councillors said they are “very concerned” about the decision, and have called on the county council to publish plans to make in county provision for all learners with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Mathern council raised concerns over “the absence of a costed alternative plan” to provide for pupils at the school.

The guardian of a pupil at the school also objected, saying the decision has made “life very hard and unsettling again for all of us.”

Another objector said: “There is an increased need for specialist behavioural units and education for the pupils who are designated to attend there, and the closure of the school would result in devastating consequences.”

But Monmouthshire council say there are only 15 pupils at the school, and seven living in the county.

It says closing the school will allow it to reinvest money into alternative provision which meets a wider range of needs, including for both boys and girls of primary and secondary age.

Despite opposition to the proposal, a council report says the authority “continues to draw some clear recognition that the provision offered at Mounton House Special school in its current form is only meeting the needs of a small number of Monmouthshire learners and is therefore unsustainable without redevelopment on the site.”

Monmouthshire council’s cabinet will review responses made to the statutory notice at a meeting on Wednesday January 8.

Councillors have been recommended to proceed with the closure, while “ensuring appropriate provision for displaced pupils.”