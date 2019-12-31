EXPENSIVE items were stolen from a car in Newport over Christmas.

A rose gold Apple watch, a red Michael Kors bag, perfume, silver jewellery, a grey Hollister hoody and an amount of money was taken from a car in Commercial Street between 8pm on Christmas Eve and 2pm on Christmas Day.

MORE NEWS:

Gwent Police have issued the CCTV image featured here, and would like to speak to anyone who has any information or saw something suspicious in the area at the time.

They would also like to speak to the woman in the photo who may be able to help with inquiries.

Any information can be passed to the police by calling 101 and quoting the log 215 25/12/19, or by messaging the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.