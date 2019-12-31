NEW YEAR'S Day will bring New Year disruption to a range of regular council, transport and other key services.

Here's a quick guide to what's happening across Gwent.

Bus Services

There will be no services across Gwent tomorrow, Wednesday January 1.

Chemists

Blaenau Gwent

Abertillery: Boots, 9 Church Street, noon-1pm.

Brynmawr: Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre, Blaenavon Road, noon-1pm.

Ebbw Vale: Lloyds Pharmacy, 3-4 Market Street, 4pm-5pm.

Tredegar: Nelson’s Pharmacy, 4 Morgan Street, 5pm-6pm.

Caerphilly

Bargoed: Boots, Bryntirion Health Centre, West Street, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Blackwood: Mayberry Pharmacy, 17 High Street, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Caerphilly: Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwyndy Road, 10am-4pm.

Crumlin / Newbridge: Mayberry Pharmacy, 15 Main Street, Crumlin, 5pm-6pm.

New Tredegar: A and JM Sheppard, White Rose Way, 11.30am-12.30pm.

Ystrad Mynach: Lloyds Pharmacy, 12 Bedwlwyn Road, 2pm-3pm.

Monmouthshire

Abergavenny: Boots, 2 Cross Street, noon-1pm.

Caldicot: Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, 11.30am-12.30pm.

Newport

Boots, Newport Retail Park, 5pm-6pm.

Torfaen

Blaenavon: Blaenavon Pharmacy, Middle Coed Cae Road, noon-1pm.

Cwmbran: Lloyds Pharmacy, 13 Edlogan Square, Croesyceiliog, 4pm-6pm.

Pontypool: Lloyds Pharmacy, 124-125 Osborne Road, 11.45am-12.45pm.

Bin Collections

Blaenau Gwent

Wednesday January 1 collections will be picked up on Thursday January 2.

Thursday January 2 collections will be picked up on Friday January 3, and collections originally due on Friday January 3 will be picked up on Saturday January 4.

The council’s nappy and hygiene sacks collections will only be collected from the fronts of properties, and the collection that would be due on Friday January 3 will be picked up on Saturday January 4.

There will be a service to collect and recycle Christmas trees from Monday January 6. To make use of this service, contact C2BG on 01495 311556 or through the council’s website.

New Vale Civic Amenity Site is open 10am-4.30pm, Monday to Sunday, with the exception of New Year’s Day.

Caerphilly

Collections due on Wednesday January 1 will be picked up on Thursday, January 2.

Any originally due to be picked up on Thursday January 2 will be collected on Friday January 3, and Friday’s collection will be picked up on Saturday January 4.

Residents are advised that anything to be collected on these dates be ready for collection by 6am. The council will also pick up extra recycling if it is in clear bags. Small amounts of cardboard can be placed in recycling bins, but larger amounts of cardboard can be deposited at Household Waste Recycling Centres. Christmas trees can be recycled at these sites too.

Monmouthshire

Collections due on Wednesday January 1 will be picked up on Thursday January 2.

Collections on Thursday January 2 will be picked up on Friday January 3, and collections due on Friday January 3 will be picked up on Saturday January 4. All other collections are on the normal dates.

Residents are reminded that anything for collection must be outside ready for 7am.

Newport

Collections scheduled for Wednesday January 1will be picked up on Thursday January 2.

Those due to be collected on Thursday January 2 will be picked up on Friday January 3, and any collections originally due for Friday January 3 will be picked up on Saturday January 4.

If you have a real Christmas tree, it can be collected as part of your garden waste bin collection in March, taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre, or collected by the council for £6.

Torfaen

Collections due on Wednesday January 1 will be picked up on Thursday January 2.

Collections that would have been due on Thursday January 2 will be picked up on Friday January 3.

Other collection dates will remain as normal.

Until Saturday January 4, all waste collections will start from 6am so residents are urged to ensure their waste is placed outside before that time on collection day.

There will be extra capacity for the first purple lidded bin collections, in line with the extra waste produced over the festive period.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre will be closed on New Year's Day.

Christmas trees can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre; wrapping paper should be placed in the purple lidded bin; and Christmas cards can be put in the blue cardboard bag for recycling.

MORE NEWS:

Major supermarket opening and closures for New Years Eve and New Year’s Day

A lot of supermarkets will be closed on New Year’s Day.

All Aldi and Lidl supermarkets will be closed on New Year’s Day

Blaenau Gwent

Tesco Superstore, Ebbw Vale - closed

Tesco Superstore, Abertillery - closed

Caerphilly County Borough

Tesco Extra, Pontymister - New Year's Day, 9am-6pm

Asda, Blackwood - New Year's Day,10am-5pm

Asda, Caerphilly - New Year's Day, 10am-5pm

Morrisons, Caerphilly - New Year’s Day, closed

Monmouthshire

Tesco Superstore, Chepstow - New Year’s Day, closed

Asda, Caldicot - New Year’s Day. 10am-6pm

Morrisons, Abergavenny - New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Newport

Tesco Extra, Harlech Retail Park - New Year’s Day, 9am-6pm

Tesco Extra, Spytty Road - New Year’s Day, 9am-6pm

Asda, Pillgwenlly - New Year’s Day, 10am-5pm

Asda, Newport - New Year’s Day, 10am-5pm

Morrisons, Orb Drive - New Year’s Day, closed

Morrisons, Rogerstone - New Year’s Day, 9am-6pm

Torfaen

Tesco Superstore, Pontypool - New Year's Day, closed

Asda, Cwmbran - New Year's Day, 10am-5pm

Morrisons, Cwmbran - New Year’s Day, 9am-6pm

Emergency Services

Unfortunately, emergencies do not take a break across the festive period, so if you do need any of the utility’s services or emergency services, these are the best ways to contact them:

Welsh Water's emergency hotline - open 24 hours a day. Customers can still report any issues with their water/wastewater services on the below numbers: Water queries, 0800 052 0130; sewerage queries, 0800 085 3968.

British Gas - the emergency line for if you smell gas is 0800 111 999.

If you have an electricity emergency the line is 105.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, even over the Christmas period

999 is also available for all emergencies over the Christmas period at 24 hours a day.