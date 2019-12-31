PLANS to build a block of flats in Newport city centre by redeveloping one of the “earliest buildings in the area” have been lodged with the council.

The scheme proposes 22 one- and two-bedroom apartments in existing and new buildings at the junction of Commercial Street and Hill Street, while also retaining three existing retail units on the ground floor.

The apartments would be spread over five floors, with a garden on the fifth floor.

The apartment block would be one-storey higher than St David’s House opposite, which currently houses Kaspa’s Desserts.

The redevelopment of the building - which is currently vacant - includes partial demolition of the ground, first and second floors, with an existing two storey annex at the back removed.

But the red bricked part on the corner of Hill Street and Commercial Street, formerly occupied by clothing store Morris Cowan, will be retained.

The ground floor will be retained as shop units, with the floors above refurbished to provide some of the apartments, while the building will also be extended to the back and refurbished.

A heritage statement says the building is thought to date back to the second half of the 19th century.

READ MORE:

Newport council has signalled support to find a new use for the building, though planning documents say some concern has been expressed around the partial demolition, as the authority believes it to be “amongst the earliest buildings in the area.”

But a policy observations statement says the introduction of new apartments is supported.

“Residential units in the city will help to boost footfall and create a more vibrant city centre,” it says.

No parking spaces will be provided, due to the site being in a city centre location.

However 10 cycle spaces are proposed, as well as commercial and residential storage for rubbish.

A design and access statement says the scheme will provide affordable city centre housing and “high quality” apartments in an area where there is a “substantial requirement for additional homes.”

“This is a great location with countless commercial opportunities, thus improving the vibrancy of the existing busy shopping centre,” the statement adds.

A pre-application consultation on the plans proposed 29 apartments, but the number has been reduced following advice.

The plans will be considered by Newport council in the coming months.