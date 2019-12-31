HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

HARRY ANTHONY MORGAN, aged 27, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted failing to comply with notification requirements whilst on the sex offenders’ register and for the theft of meat and alcohol worth £340 from Morrisons.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £122 and £85 costs.

LEE FRANCIS FLETCHER, aged 37, of Elms Lane, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, was fined £120, ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer.

HANNAH MORGAN, aged 28, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 91 days after she pleaded guilty to being in charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

HYWEL STOCKMAN, aged 38, of St Lukes Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for 25 months after he admitted driving after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SEAN BROCKEN, aged 31, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from the roads for 25 months after he pleaded guilty to riding a motorbike when the proportion of controlled drugs, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood was at 4.2 ug/L, and benzoylecgonine, in his blood was at 259 ug/L, exceeded the specified limits.

He must also carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within the next 12 months must pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

CHARLOTTE CORTEN, aged 29, of Cornbrook Road, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis.

She must also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JORDAN SYMONDS, aged 25, of Willow Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police constable.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

GEMMA WILLIAMS, aged 27, of Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for 25 months after she pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, namely 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

She must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JAYNE PENTICOST, aged 65, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £660 after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Her guilt was proven under the single justice procedure.

BRAD LUKE THOMAS, aged 18, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a car door panel.