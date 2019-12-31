THESE abandoned homeless dogs are looking for new homes to give them a perfect start to 2020.

The quintet of canines spent Christmas at Newport City Dogs Home, sharing the festive season with staff and volunteers, and with stockings of treats.

For Layla, Cwtch, Charlie, Petunia and Billy, hopefully the New Year will bring happy new beginnings.

Layla

Layla is a three-year-old beautiful Labrador and Spaniel mix, who would love an experienced, adult only home where she can learn to trust again.

Cwtch

Cwtch is an energetic 18-month-old Jack and Terrier mix. He finds it a bit difficult to share his precious things and his humans with other dogs. Cwtch wants all the cuddles for himself!

Petunia

Petunia has had a tough life and is still recovering from extensive sight-saving surgery and the wounds which covered her little body when she arrived at the centre. She is a live-in-the-moment little bulldog and has put her past behind her.

Charlie

Charlie is only eight months old, and he has never known what it means to be a loved pet. Charlie has changed hands at least three times in his young life and is a little bit on the back paw with his manners and basic training.

He would love a big brother or sister to help him make up for lost time and become the fabulous adult dog he is destined to be.

Billy

Billy is a young lurcher, and like Charlie, will be spending his first ever Christmas in kennels. Billy is a little anxious around strangers, but he’s gaining in confidence every day and is looking forward to new adventures.

Please give the staff at the centre a call on 01633 290902 if you have a space in your heart and home for an abandoned dog.