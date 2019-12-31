A VEHICLE recovery and maintenance business in Caldicot has said it will be creating new jobs in Monmouthshire with a recruitment drive in the new year.

Caldicot Group, based on the Severn Bridge Industrial Estate in Caldicot, says the recruitment drive is part of its 2020 expansion plans to further bolster roadworks and general recovery operations across its depots.

It is estimated that around 15-20 jobs will be up for grabs from January.

Gavin Edwards, Managing Director for Caldicot Group, said: “Caldicot Group is a first class brand that works with high-calibre businesses such as Bidfoods, Monmouthshire council, Green Flag, Chevron and many more.

“We are looking for top-class recruits that want to be part of a growing business and be proud to represent what we are achieving. We have big plans for 2020 and we are looking forward to welcoming new members of the team to help take the business forward.”

Job vacancies will include van technicians, lift operators, and recovery operators, and the company has committed to offering full training if required.

More information can be found on the company's website at https://www.caldicotgroup.co.uk/