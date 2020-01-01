MANY motorists who parked illegally in Newport from July 1 had an unpleasant and expensive surprise on returning to their vehicles.

That day marked the beginning of Newport City Council taking responsibility for enforcing on-street parking rules from Gwent Police - and despite plenty of pre-publicity, some drivers did not get the message and were hit with parking tickets and fines.

New traffic wardens - or Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) wardens - employed by the council were out and about early on July 1 (see below).

Areas around the civic centre, and outside the pay-and-display car park at Newport Crown Court, were early targets for enforcement, though some streets where cars were often parked illegally were virtually clear that morning, suggesting plenty of drivers had taken heed.

CPE wardens had patrolled parts of the city, including Pillgwenlly and the Caerau Road area, the previous week sticking warning tickets on offending vehicles' windscreens.

But from July 1, drivers who parked illegally in Newport risked a fine of between £25 and £70, depending on the severity of the offence and the length of time taken to pay.

Newport council employed 12 CPE wardens, and in a little more than two weeks, upwards of 1,500 penalty charge notices had been issued.

In mid-July, councillor Roger Jeavons, cabinet member for city services for Newport council, said civil parking enforcement had seen a reduction in illegal parking.

“We've had some very positive feedback from the local community, and in some areas it is very obvious motorists have got the message that if they park illegally, and civil parking officers out on patrol witness this, they will receive a penalty charge notice," he said.

All parking ticket income goes back into the council’s coffers to improve the city’s transport network.

Responsibility for enforcing other traffic-related legislation, particularly more serious offences or where necessary in the interests of public safety, remains with Gwent Police.

July 7

A MIGHTY community-led effort was underway to try to ensure desperately ill teenager Izzy Withers could fulfil a 'bucket list' wish to go to a music festival with her mum.

Seventeen-year-old Izzy, from Risca, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September 2018, and mum Tracey Bryant-Withers thought she would be too ill, so reached out to Jayne Jeremiah, an organiser of the Glastonselfy festival - run in memory of a Newbridge woman. Soon it was all systems go for what would become known as Izzyfest.

Organising a festival from scratch in four weeks was a tough ask but another organiser, Katherine Fraser, took to Facebook seeking support and the response was incredible.

Performers and many individuals and businesses stepped up to provide the entertainment, myriad equipment and services necessary, and the event took place on August 4 at Cross Keys rugby club.

Attended by hundreds of people, Izzyfest raised more than £13,000 for Ty Hafan, the hospice where Izzy was cared for, and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Sadly, Izzy (above) died on August 27, just days after Jayne Jeremiah - who handed over Ty Hafan's share of the proceeds - vowed that Izzyfest would return in 2020.

July 11

A YEAR previously, Jack Burgess had barely begun the long road to recovery from the sepsis that nearly killed him.

The 14-year-old developed the condition - in which tissues and organs are damaged by the body's response to infection - as a consequence of meningitis, at one point struggling even to use the crutches he needed to help him to walk.

But 12 months on, Jack, from Pontypool, had overcome the pain and debilitation to complete an epic endurance challenge - the Junior Long Course in Tenby, comprising a 1.2 mile swim, a 42-mile cycle ride, and a 10-kilometre run, across three days.

Chris Burgess and his son Jack, after Jack completed the junior Long Course in Tenby. Picture - Chris Burgess

Jack's dad Chris Burgess, an ironman athlete and Cwmbran High School teacher, said it marked a "fantastic turnaround" for his son after months of slow recovery. Mr Burgess had completed the full Long Course event in 2018, and Jack said he wanted to do it in 2019.

“I can’t praise him enough. He’s been through so much that most kids wouldn’t be able to imagine," Mr Burgess.

“He’s now just so proud of himself, and rightly so."

July 14

VOLUNTEERS described how they transformed land at a busy Newport road junction into a blossoming community garden.

The garden, at the corner of Wharf Road and Corporation Road, outside St Mary's Church, was created by the Maindee Unlimited group, funded by the People's Health Trust.

The aim was for the garden, featuring vegetables, herbs, flowers, alpines, perennials and a wild area with its own green dragon, to become an area for the community to enjoy and maintain.

John Stone cuts cake to celebrate the opening of the St Mary's Community Garden in Maindee, Newport

John Stone of Maindee Unlimited, who led the project, said the area had been "a dumping ground which no-one would have given a second look".

"If you can do it on a corner like this, there's scope for doing small projects elsewhere in Newport."

He praised St Mary's Church, which owns the land, and Newport City Council for their support.

July 25

CHEERING and the beating of drums filled Newport for the opening ceremony of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games at Rodney Parade, attended by more than 1,600 people.

Teams from across the UK came to take part in the event - organised on behalf of the charity Transplant Sport - to help raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Action from the Westfield Health British Transplant Games in Newport in July

The games involved a range of sporting competitions over three days, and was open to any individual who has undergone transplant surgery. They brought a £1 million economic boost to Newport and the surrounding area.

Yuri Matischen, who delivered this year’s games in the city, said hotels were booked out throughout the area and the city's cafes and bars did a roaring trade.

He praised the South Wales Argus, the games' official media partner, for its coverage and support.

July 28

QUICK-thinking Cole and Tamara Rae Seabourne - just eight and five years old at the time of the incident - received Good Citizen awards from Blaenavon Town Council for saving their dad’s life.

The pair rushed for help after Jamie Seabourne suffered a fit in February and fell down the stairs.

Getting no reply from a neighbour's house, they ran from Brynavon to the Market Street store where mum Sarah-Louise Hill works, only to discover she was on her lunch break at their great-grandmother’s house in Rhydynos Street. So they ran there, raised the alarm, and Mr Seabourne was taken to hospital.

Cole and Tamara Mae Seabourne with their dad Jamie, being presented with their award by Mayor Jac Denley Jones. Picture - Blaenavon Town Council

“I’m really proud of them,” said Miss Hill. “They had heard a loud bang, came out of their bedroom and saw their dad at the bottom of the stairs. There was so much blood," said Ms Hill.

“Jamie’s been suffering with epilepsy for three years, but this is the first time the children have seen anything like this. They just ran to get help. They didn’t even have shoes or coats on."

Cole and Tamara Mae, now aged nine and six, also received an award from their school, Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary.

August 1

A NEWPORT mum urged people to register to become blood stem cell donors after a stranger's donation saved her life.

Amy Williams, 41, a mum of two young children, was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2017 and given just four years to live.

She said she cannot thank her anonymous donor enough for giving her a second chance and ensuring her children still have their mother.

Amy Williams during her treatment

“If I could meet my donor, I would give them the biggest hug. I just want to throw my arms out and thank them a million times," she said.

“I want other people - mums, dads, sons and daughters - to be given this amazing second chance at life."

In the UK, blood cancers are the third most common cause of cancer death. For most people there is no single cure. Only one-in-three people with blood cancer (and in need of a transplant) will find a matching blood stem cell donor within their own family. Two-in-three rely on a generous stranger to register as a blood stem donor to save their life.

August 3

RESIDENTS and business owners in Pill in Newport spoke out after a Daily Express story dubbed the area's Commercial Road “the country’s most violent street”.

Part of it read that in Pill, life had become "toxic” - but while agreeing the area has problems, locals wanted to highlight the positive work being done.

"We felt it was time Pill had some good press," said John Payne, of Pill YMCA AFC.

“Most people in Pill know about the good work and deeds done there every day, but we felt the wider public should be better informed.”

He highlighted football's role in providing a focus and purpose for generations of young players, with the club going "from strength to strength".

John Payne and Asim Ali (centre) with fellow Pill supporters outside Pill Pharmacy and Post Office. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Asim Ali, of Pill Pharmacy, said people had supported the business from when it opened in 2015, and added: “As a society we should be looking at how we can build a community and cohesion rather than finding ways to knock them down."

Meanwhile, the Pill Millennium Centre, or 'Pill Mill', is a hub for the local community, offering a range of activities for all, and with a focus on the young.

Alison Stewart, chairperson of Pill Unity said: “I am passionate about people full stop. I am not content living side by side with people and not knowing who they are.

“People are my priority and Pill has the best of them."

August 14

PAM Kelly, Gwent's new chief constable, welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to hire 20,000 extra officers, but said there was uncertainty about how they would be funded.

In her first interview with the South Wales Argus, Ms Kelly said: “It is good that policing is being discussed at a very high level. We need to make sure we understand what the finances look like in terms of additions.

“It is not just about boots on the ground. It is about the training and equipment that staff need.”

Picture - Gwent Police

Ms Kelly (above) said her biggest priority was to ensure the most vulnerable in society, such as sexual and domestic abuse victims, receive the “best service possible”.

“My next priority is to tackle and be proactive in tackling serious and organised crime,” she continued.

“My third priority is that in Gwent, as in across the UK, officers and staff work really hard. I want to raise awareness among the public the tireless work that they do in keeping people safe.”

August 23

A NEWPORT family celebrated three years since their young daughter left hospital, after she was given just a 10 per cent chance of survival.

Aged two years, Felicity Watkins was diagnosed with the rare Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the body’s immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system.

Felicity Watkins when she left hospital three years ago, and in August, aged six. Picture - Frances Watkins

It left her paralysed and needing critical care at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales in Cardiff.

During more than eight months in hospital, parents Frances and Alec Watkins were told of her slim survival chances. But Felicity, six, was now looking forward to her second year at Rogerstone's Jubilee Park Primary School.

"We were told there was nothing they could do and she wouldn't walk again. She came home only able to move one leg up to the knee and could say three words at a time without needing to stop.

"But she's stubborn. She's in school and trying so hard to walk and stand unaided. She does everything with her feet - paints, plays the piano, and pushes her wheelchair.

"She's amazing. Every day she is smiling."

August 27

CHARITY officials removed sleeping pods for the homeless from Newport city centre after the council said they needed to be certified as structurally sound.

Amazing Grace Spaces (AGS) agreed to remove the pods once the current occupants were offered alternative accommodation, and a spokesman said getting them certified would be "difficult".

"We are a small charity with little finance and are trying to make a difference by working with other agencies to ensure there is a joint effort to end homelessness and help people out of crisis," he said.

“The request for certification is a huge ask, and difficult to finance with other projects coming up.”

The charity was trying to establish what certification can be done on the pods.

“Newport City Council has been endeavouring to work with Amazing Grace Spaces to find an appropriate location for the pods, as well as ensuring they are structurally sound and safe to use," said a spokesman.

The pods had been installed last February.

August 29

CONTROVERSIAL plans for quarrying at a popular beauty spot were turned down after a public inquiry.

Landowners Peakman Limited had appealed against a 2017 decision by Torfaen Council to refuse planning permission to reclaim old opencast workings, recover gritstone, and build a new access road at Tirpentwys Cut.

The council had refused it on the basis that it would cause the “irreplaceable loss” of ancient woodland.

Protesters outside the Senedd (left) campaigning against plans for quarrying at Tirpentwys Cut (right)

The appeal failed, the planning inspector citing "substantial harm to the ancient woodland" and "severe and irreversible" damage to habitats in the area as reasons.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle, who helped campaigners opposed to the plans, was delighted “common sense had prevailed.”

"I am absolutely thrilled the Welsh Government have listened to local people. The Anti Quarry Coalition have worked so hard to save what is fantastic beauty spot," she said.

She also praised Torfaen council for turning down planning permission in the first place.