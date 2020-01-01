BANK customers will within five years be able to apply for loans or have video chats with a mortgage adviser via a high street cash machine, as part of a bold vision set out by the world's largest maker of ATMs.

Matt Phillips, the UK boss of Diebold Nixdorf, told the PA news agency that the firm is already in talks with banks about launching self-serve ATMs that will be able to carry out a raft of basic banking services.

He said Britons will see these ATMs hit the high streets "absolutely" within five years - but bank branch closures are likely to increase amid a push towards online banking.

His claims come amid fears over access to cash across the UK, with the removal of fee-free ATMs and branches said to be creating "cash deserts" in many small communities.

From ID checks for loan applications to customer service video chats, the ATM of the future is set to help bridge the gap left by the closure of many full-service bank branches, according to Mr Phillips.

He said that while losing a bank branch is an "emotive topic" for many communities, self-serve ATMs will help give vital access to cash and complement banking services, rather than replace them.

"We do see the evolution of the ATM bridging that... customer experience," he said.

Diebold Nixdorf - which holds a 25 per cent share of the UK ATM market - said banks are set to concentrate face-to-face customer service efforts on those customers' major transactions and financial decisions.

"Banks want to become more meaningful to customers - to be there for the big moments in their life," said Mr Phillips.

But he stressed the vision is not to accelerate the decline of the bank branch, with self-service acting as a "core part of the branches that we know and love".

Security will be vital, however, and Diebold Nixdorf said these types of services would likely need to be offered from ATMs in small bank branches or similar locations rather than from "hole in the wall" machines.