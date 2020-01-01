A WOMAN who racially abused a police officer after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly was told she was lucky she is not going to prison.

Kirsty Gilgrass, 29, of Crane Street, Pontypool, also used foul language during the insult, Newport magistrates were told.

Chris Rose, prosecuting, said the defendant was taken into custody after reports of a “domestic incident” involving her and her partner.

He told the court: “She said to the officers, ‘He hasn’t done anything to me’.

Mr Rose added: “The defendant threatened to 'do something stupid' and started to swing her arms out.

“She was emotional on the journey to the police station.”

It was then that she racially abused the officer.

Gilgrass pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment and being drunk and disorderly in Pontypool on October 10.

She was also in breach of a suspended sentence for an offence that was not specified in open court.

Alan Bolter, mitigating, said: “I can’t say the police overreacted, but a large number of officers attended and she shouted that she was responsible for the incident.

“She was wound up and she had had a drink. She reacted in a way that was totally inappropriate.

“The defendant is remorseful and wishes to apologise. She is married now and has settled down.

“This was a blip and one she regrets. She knows she has to moderate her drinking.”

Gilgrass was told by magistrates that she was, “lucky not to go to prison today”.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.