HAVING bid farewell to 2019, your Christmas tree may be looking a little worse for wear.

Traditionally, Christmas decorations should be taken down 12 days after the big day on January 6, or Twelfth Night, though some people prefer to start the de-decorating a little earlier.

Whenever you decide to do it, if you opted for a real Christmas tree, here is where in Gwent you can recycle them:

Blaenau Gwent

The council's waste department will be providing a service to collect and recycle your Christmas tree from Monday January 6 2020.

Please contact C2BG on 01495 311556 to register your details or please register on My Council Services section on the council’s website at www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk to confirm a collection day for your tree.

Alternatively, New Vale Civic Amenity Site will be open 10am-4.30pm, Monday-Sunday, for residents to dispose of waste material.

The site will be closed today, however.

Caerphilly

Household waste recycling centres will be open as normal, except for today. There are six centres located throughout the county borough, at Trehir, Penmaen, Full Moon (Crosskeys), Rhymney, Penallta and Aberbargoed.

Opening times are 9am-4.30pm, Monday-Sunday.

All residents must present a valid driving licence to access their local household waste recycling centre.

Monmouthshire

There is no garden waste collection in winter, so the council advises residents to dispose of their trees in several ways:

Garden waste permit holders can retain their tree until early March when it will be collected as garden waste collection resumes.

Trees can be taken to one of the council’s four household recycling centres at Usk, Five Lands, Llanfoist and Mitchel Troy to be recycled.

Alternatively, they recommend planting a potted tree - if it has roots - after Christmas.

Newport

Real Christmas trees can be recycled in garden waste bin collections in March, or by taking them to the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), in Docks Way, or by asking the council to collect them for a fee.

The minimum charge is £20 for up to three items, and additional items can be added on request, most at a charge of £6. When requests are made, the council will be in touch to confirm a collection day.

Torfaen

Real Christmas trees, can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre to be shredded and used as compost.

The centre, in Panteg Way, is closed today. Normal opening hours are 7.30am-5.45pm, Monday-Saturday, and 9am-5.45pm on Sunday.

If you are visiting the site with a van or trailer you must obtain a van/trailer permit. There is an administration charge of £5 for each van and trailer permit.

MORE NEWS: