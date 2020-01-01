MAJOR plans to build 500 more homes on part of the former Llanwern steelworks site in Newport have been submitted to the city council.

Lovell Partnerships has lodged a reserved matters application for a key part of the plans to regenerate the former steelworks, known as the Glan Llyn development.

One of the biggest regeneration developments in Wales, the overall scheme will eventually see 4,000 homes built and an estimated 6,000 jobs created.

The latest phase will see hundreds of homes built on two sites in the eastern sub-area of the development, where 2,700 homes are planned.

A total of 265 homes are proposed on one section, with the remaining 235 on the other.

The site for 265 homes is the northernmost plot of the eastern sub-area, with the boundary formed by a railway, while the other section for 235 homes is close to a central lake.

A mixture of two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached houses are proposed across both sites.

Ten per cent of the homes, 50 in all, will be affordable housing made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and houses.

Councillors reluctantly agreed to reduce the required amount of affordable housing from 20 per cent in February, to protect the viability of the scheme.

Five enclosed play areas are also proposed across the two sites.

The two sites will be connected to other parts of the overall development with footpaths and cycleways.

A design and access statement says the development aims to create a “high quality, sustainable development which has accessible public open space and play areas which can be shared by existing and new residents.”

The first of two new primary schools has also recently opened as part of the development, providing places to children who live on the site.

Outline permission for the development was granted in 2007, with plans to build 1,300 homes by 2021.

But it is now said to be ‘unlikely’ that this target will be met, with more than 600 homes delivered as of August this year.

The latest phase of the development will be considered by Newport council in the coming months.