A 31-YEAR-OLD man went missing on New Year's Eve and there is "genuine concern for his safety".

Craig Powell was last seen in Abertillery at about 7pm on New Year's Eve.

He is described as 5ft 9in tall with brownish blonde hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black Parker coat with a fur hood, grey joggers and Under Armour Trainers.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting 372 31/12/19.

