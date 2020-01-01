HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 53, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window at Central Cafe on Bethcar Street in Ebbw Vale.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £122.

CRAIG ANTHONY WILLIAMS, aged 36, of Albert Street, Newport, was sent to prison for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a fragrance set from Boots and for being in breach of two suspended jail sentences for shoplifting.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

AARON PAUL BOWERS, aged 39, of Hamilton Close, Bagshot, Surrey, was jailed for seven weeks after he admitted stealing 13 bottles of wine worth £104 from Sainsbury’s in Newport’s John Frost Square and failing to surrender.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £122.

CARL WRIGHT, aged 29, of Denmark Drive, Sedbury, Chepstow, was banned from the roads for 15 months after he admitted driving after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to surrender.

Wright was fined £303 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

KYLE JAMES TOGHILL, aged 31, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lis, was fined £660 after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Toghill’s driving record was endorsed with six points.

The offence was proven by single justice procedure.

SAMANTHA WALKER, aged 46, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, was fined £660 after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Walker’s driving record was endorsed with six points.

The offence was proven by single justice procedure.

LEVI WARBURTON, aged 25, of Fleur de Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Warburton’s driving record was endorsed with six points.

The offence was proven by single justice procedure.

TYRONE GWYN SHANNON GIBSON, aged 42, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing two hair straighteners worth £50 from Boots.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Gibson was also fined £40 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

MARIAN CATALIN ANDRONE, aged 29, of Old Fallings Crescent, Wolverhampton, was banned from the roads for four years after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was also fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

The offence was proven by single justice procedure.

KRZYSZTOF GRUSZCZYNSKI, aged 36, of Anthony Drive, Caerleon, was fined £660 after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Gruszczynski’s driving record was endorsed with six points.

The offence was proven by single justice procedure.

