A NEWPORT street was closed for more than three-and-a-half hours last night, following what is understood to have been a crash involving a vehicle and a moped.

The incident happened in Cromwell Road - close to the shops opposite the junction with Lilburne Drive - at around 7pm.

A person at the scene, who did not want to be named, told the Argus that an ambulance did not arrive for around two hours, and that it was some time later before the rider was taken to hospital.

The road was still closed at around 10.30pm.

Gwent Police have been contacted for further details.

MORE NEWS: