A NEGLECTED and abandoned dog died “frightened” and in pain after being “unceremoniously” dumped at Newport City Dogs Home.

And so angry were staff at the centre that they have penned an open letter to his owner - and posted it on Facebook - recounting the dog’s heartbreaking final hours.

“To the person who unceremoniously abandoned this dog, we would like to share his last few hours with you, because although you clearly stopped loving him a very long time ago, he never stopped loving you,” the post reads.

“When you drove up to the gates last Thursday (December 19), and asked someone to help you carry this dog out of your car, it was obvious that he hadn't been able to walk anywhere on his own for a long time.”

“He was desperately weak, there was a gaping hole on the side of his face from what appeared to be an untreated ulcer.”

The dog, whose name and age are unknown, was also blind.

“His coat was filthy and his nails were curled over and digging into his paw pads.

“When staff lifted him out of your car, you just drove off, you didn’t look back.”

Staff cradled the abandoned dog in an attempt to make him feel comfortable.

Despite efforts to make him eat and drink water, he was “inconsolable”.

“With every laboured breath, he let out a tiny, anguished whimper.”

The home’s vets confirmed he was reaching the final stages of his life.

“The staff held him gently, stroked his frail, tired body, and whispered to him not to be afraid, that he was going to a better place, free from pain and anguish," .

“Just before he died, with every ounce of strength he could muster, he raised his head, and tried to sniff the air.

“His unseeing eyes stared into space, all he wanted was to hear a familiar voice comforting him, to catch a scent of someone he had devoted his life to. He wanted you, he needed you, and you weren't there.

“That's how he died, frightened, surrounded by strangers, his coat wet with our tears.”