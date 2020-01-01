A KEY part of multi-million pound plans to regenerate the Ringland area of Newport has been submitted to the council.

Newport City Homes has lodged a reserved matters application to build 123 homes in the area, made up of 81 flats and 42 houses.

This includes 42 one-bedroom and 39 two-bedroom flats, with 20 two-bedroom houses, 14 three-bedroom houses and eight four-bedroom town houses.

Another reserved matters application to build 38 homes has also been submitted, taking the total development to 161 houses.

Outline permission for up to 170 homes has been granted.

A design and access statement says the plans will ‘revitalise’ the area and provide a “welcoming high-quality development” for residents.

The proposals aim to complement new homes being built in Cot Farm, Ringland, and represent a “continuation in style” of the wider area’s redevelopment.

All of the flats will have balconies providing private amenity space.

Six of the one-bedroom flats do not comply with Newport council’s minimum space standards, but Newport City Homes say other developments have been approved without meeting the requirement for 50sqm of internal floorspace, setting a precedent.

The town houses are planned near playing fields and will have garages and one external car parking space.

A total of 169 car parking spaces are proposed, including 24 for visitors, which meets Newport council’s requirements.

Cycle storage is proposed internally for all blocks of flats, while bin stores with recycling facilities will also be provided.

Thirteen electric car charging points are also included in the plans.

Tackling anti-social behaviour is said to be “a key ambition of the scheme”, with the proposals designed to ensure all areas are overlooked.

Green pockets of space are planned across the development, as requested in a council report.

The development will be accessed off Cot Farm Circle, while a new pedestrian connection to playing fields in the area will also be developed.

The proposals are part of a masterplan aiming to bring a “new identity” to Ringland, which has been identified as a priority investment area for Newport City Homes.

Plans for new retail units in the centre of Ringland are also included in the other reserved matters application which has been submitted.