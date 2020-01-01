GWENT Police are calling on the public for their help to find these three wanted men and a woman as they continue to appeal for information.

Richard Gibbons

Officers would like to speak to 36-year-old Newport man Richard Gibbons in relation to a probe into an attack in the city.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating an assault reported on Sunday, 1st December, in the Caerleon area, and would like to speak to Richard Gibbons in connection with this investigation.”

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of muscular build with short blond hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 1900442890.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Joshua Evans

Police carrying out enquiries into drug offences are trying to trace a man from the Risca area.

As part of an ongoing investigation, they would like to speak to 19-year-old Joshua Evans. Joshua is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of a slight build with short brown hair.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375908.

You can also send a direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anthony Richards

Police want to find 29-year-old Anthony Richards, from the Caerphilly area, who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 8th August.

He received a 36-week jail term for offences of criminal damage and theft from vehicles, following his sentencing at Newport Magistrates’ Court on the 5th April 2019.

Due to the fact that Richards, who was released on licence, has breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference number 1900449695.

You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sophie Hughes

Police are also appealing for information to locate Sophie Hughes, aged 29, from Cardiff, who has breached her licence conditions after being released from prison on December 6, 2019.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call them on 101, quoting reference 1900455371 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.