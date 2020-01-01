DISNEY fans will be wanting to head to the Congress Theatre on Saturday, January 11, as Risca Male Choir perform a selection of well-known tunes from classic movies.

The choir, made up of almost 60 members, will be performing When You Wish Upon A Star – a whole programme of songs from Disney movies new and old.

The show includes classics from all your favourite Disney films, including The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Jungle Book.

Also performing will be Gwent duo Vocal Force, made up of Alys M Noakes and Dan Thomas.

Paul Phillips, chairman of the Risca Male Choir, said: “This will be the second time we have put on this performance, after debuting it at Crosskeys College.

“It went really well and was well attended at the premiere.

“The soloists we have this year are very good, and we have a new musical director, Tomos Gwyn, a recent graduate from Cardiff.

“One of the soloists, Andy Jenkins, won the blue ribbon event at the National Eisteddfod.

“I would say we are back to our best.

“There is a full section for audience participation in each half of the performance, and we are hoping for a great showing from the crowd.”

The show starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £10, and £8 for concessions. A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £24.

Tickets can be bought from congresstheatre.co.uk, or by calling 01633 868239.

You can also visit the box office from Tuesday to Friday between 9.30am and 5pm, on Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30pm, or one hour before performance.

Mr Phillips added that the choir is always on the lookout for new members, and more information can be found by searching Risca Male Choir on Facebook.