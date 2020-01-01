GWENT'S five local authorities have launched a new fostering campaign in response to an “urgent need” for homes for local children.

The #20Reasons campaign, launched today, uses real foster carers' experiences to inspire more families to consider looking after a child or young person.

The Fostering Network charity estimates 550 foster families will be needed in Wales this year to keep up with demand.

All types of foster carers are needed, but particularly those who would consider fostering teenagers, therapeutic carers, respite carers, emergency carers, sibling groups and children with additional needs.

Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly county councils are all taking part in the campaign.

Happy New Year!

Ever thought about fostering?

Here are 20 reasons why 2020 is your year to foster!

#20Reasons #HappyNewYear #NewYear pic.twitter.com/Xx21RxStbw — Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) January 1, 2020

Tammy Hale, a foster carer for almost seven years, is supporting the campaign.

After years of trying to start a family of their own, Ms Hale and her partner chose to take a different approach through fostering.

“I realised that there are so many children that need a loving home and that I had so much love that I wanted to give to a child so it just made sense that this is how we could build our family,” she said.

“I have a really close bond with all of the children that I’ve fostered.

“One of our foster children is now 17 and doesn’t live with us anymore but still comes over for a Sunday dinner every week.

“Our current long-term foster children even call us mum and dad, and there’s no better feeling than that really.”

The councils' joint campaign has listed 20 reasons to become a foster carer this year. They are:

1 You can help a child who's had a difficult past

2 You'll help build positive futures

3 You can help a child reach their full potential

4 Fostering is amazing and rewarding

5 Meet other caring people - just like you

6 You can make a difference locally

7 Choose which type of fostering is right for you

8 Help keep a child in their school

9 Develop new skills and gain qualifications

10 You'll make a difference that lasts a lifetime

11 It's a different way to grow your family

12 Become part of our fostering community

13 You'll be a positive role model

14 Kindness feels good

15 Local children and young people urgently need a home

16 You'll help build a child's confidence

17 You can change career

18 You'll give a child a chance in life

19 Fostering gives you new perspectives

20 You'll give a child a sense of belonging

In Monmouthshire, Cllr Penny Jones said: “A new year means fantastic new opportunities and this could be the year you foster a child. We urgently need more foster carers to offer a home to children and young people."

She added: "This campaign goes further than just 20 reasons to foster - it’s the chance to do something that can completely change someone else’s life.

"I would encourage anyone who’s ever thought about fostering, no matter your gender, age or background, to just pick up the phone or visit our website to find out how you can start an application.”

If you are interested in finding out more, visit your local council's website.