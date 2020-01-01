AS THE people of Gwent welcomed in the new year and new decade, there were more intimate celebrations at the Royal Gwent Hospital, in Newport, where parents met the latest additions to their families.

Among them were Hayley and Matthew Chamberlain, whose first child, son Evan, was born at 8.33am on New Year's Day, weighing 7lb 11oz.

The timing of Evan's arrival was something of a surprise, with Mrs Chamberlain's due date supposed to be January 10.

His parents, both from Newport, spent midnight on New Year's Eve watching the fireworks from vantage point of the Royal Gwent's upper floors.

"We knew he was going to be a boy," they said. "We'd always spoken about names over the years.

"We've been together for 10 years, and Evan was always a name that came up."

Also welcoming a New Year baby into their family were Samantha Morgan and James Davies, whose daughter Belle Olivia Davies was born at 2.33am, weighing 6lb 10oz.

Like baby Evan, Belle was also an early arrival – with an expected due date of January 4.

Ms Morgan, from Aberbargoed, said her daughter's birth had happened in a flash.

"I went into labour at 1.30am at home, we came to the hospital, and she was born within the hour," she said.

Mr Davies, from Newport, said they were looking forward to taking Belle home, where her siblings – aged six and seven – were "really excited" to meet their new sister.