TATA Steel announced that its Orb Electrical Steels plant in Newport was to close, putting around 380 jobs at risk.

The steelmaker had been attempting to sell five of its European operations, but could not find a buyer for three, including Orb.

A campaign to save the plant, which has produced steel for 121 years, began immediately amid expressions of shock and anger at the closure plan.

Tata Steel said Orb had been loss-making for several years, and converting the site to create steels for future electric vehicle production would cost more than £50 million.

But the Community union, which represents the majority of staff at Orb, vowed to fight to keep it open, arguing - along with politicians such as Newport East MP Jessica Morden, who took the issue to the House of Commons - that the plant is the only one in the UK capable of producing steel for use in making electric cars.

The fight to save the Orb Electrical Steels plant in Newport has been going on since the closure plan was announced in September

Ms Morden described the closure plan as "devastating news for the highly skilled workforce and their families"

"This is a strategically important business that could be underpinning the UK automotive industry," she said.

Wales' economy minister Ken Skates called the news "extremely disappointing" and vowed that the Welsh Government would "do everything it can to support individuals, the community and the supply chain affected by this announcement".

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community said there had been no consultation about the proposal, "and company management should hang their heads in shame in the way [the closure] has come about." He also called on the Government to intervene.

During the weeks following the closure announcement, unions and politicians continued to make the case for Orb.

Newport East AM John Griffiths said securing the plant's future is "vitally important" and that "with the necessary investment, the supply chain for electrical vehicles can be produced here in the UK and electric steel can be made right here in Newport at the Orb site".

On Saturday October 12, hundreds of people - including steelworkers from Orb and other plants around the UK - marched through Newport and staged a rally outside the Westgate Hotel, demanding that Tata and the UK and Welsh Governments ensure steelmaking continues at the site.

Three days later the Argus reported that a study being finalised by Syndex, consultants for Community, suggested that with a contribution of up to £30m from the UK and Welsh Governments - along with a range of other measures relating to Orb and other steel plants - the site could be modernised to make the specialist steel required for electric vehicle motors.

The Argus also began a petition demanding that a way be found to save Orb, and this has to date attracted more than 2,500 signatures.

September 3

A VERY rare and distinctive donkey, described by its owners as a cross between a woolly mammoth and the Star Wars character Chewbacca, arrived at a Monmouthshire farm.

Ivy, a Poitou breed of donkey, together with her mother Holly, were at the Cute Farm Experience, a working farm and petting zoo in Devauden.

Measuring up to eight foot tall and sporting a shaggy, wool-like coat, Poitou donkeys certainly stand out from the crowd.

“It was like a giant bear (and) when we saw how friendly it was we simply had to have it at the farm," said George Morgan, owner of the Cute Farm Experience.

Ivy the Poitou donkey with a new friend and at her new home in Devauden. Pictures - Miles Morgan

“I know our visitors are simply going to fall in love with Holly and Ivy after the initial shock of the size of them. I can’t wait to show them off and see people’s faces."

The Cute Farm Experience opened its doors earlier this year, and is home to several other unusual types of animal, from alpacas to very fluffy Valais Blacknose sheep, and miniature donkeys from the Mediterranean region.

September 8

RON Jones who survived Auschwitz as a prisoner of war and later became the country’s oldest poppy seller died aged 102.

Mr Jones, of Bassaleg, Newport, who had sold poppies until he was 101, died at the Royal Gwent Hospital following a short illness.

He had been selling poppies for the Royal British Legion (RBL) for more than 30 years. In his 80s he began to speak of his experiences at a prisoner of war sub-camp at Auschwitz from 1943-45

On the one day a week they had off from working at a chemical factory the prisoners would play football, and Mr Jones was appointed goalkeeper of the Welsh team.

This and other - many harrowing - experiences at Auschwitz were recalled by Mr Jones in his book 'A Prisoner of War's True Story - The Auschwitz Goalkeeper'.

He dedicated his latter years to selling poppies for the RBL, for which he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Hundreds attended Mr |Jones's funeral service in Bassaleg on October 3.

September 11

A STEEL company admitted failing to make a suitable risk assessment after two engineers were killed in an explosion in a steelworks basement.

Mark Sim (above), 41, from Caldicot, and Peter O'Brien, 51, from Llanishen, Cardiff, died at Cardiff's Celsa steelworks on November 18 2015. Another man was seriously injured.

Celsa admitted the charge shortly before a trial was due to begin at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Neil Bidder QC saying that oil ignited, reached flash point, and there was a "terrible explosion".

"The company has pleaded guilty to having failed to make suitable risk assessments. Had they made the assessments this accident would not have occurred," he said.

“Two men were tragically killed. They went out to work one day and never came back."

At a sentencing hearing in October, Celsa was fined £1.8 million.

September 19

POLICE officers were to travel on buses and have an increased presence in the Ringland area following a spate of attacks on Newport Transport vehicles.

Newport Transport said it was only due to "good fortune" that someone had not been seriously injured during the previous few days, in which windows were smashed.

A driver suffered a cut to his head during one incident, and routes were changed on some evenings for safety purposes.

Some of the damage caused to Newport Bus vehicles after the missile attacks. Pictures - Newport Bus

Gwent Police condemned the attacks as “totally unacceptable” and said they would not be tolerated.

Further attacks involving the throwing of missiles - causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to buses in the city and the surrounding area - took place towards the end of October, again disrupting services, and prompting Newport Transport and NAT Group to divert services from the Ringland area.

Both firms condemned the "mindless violence", and said everything would be done to catch those responsible.

September 25

THERE were no seats left empty as hundreds of people paid tribute to Jeremy Adams - the man whose purchase of a 15 feet high plastic dinosaur for his Cwmbran front garden attracted national headlines earlier this year - at his funeral.

Jeremy Adams with Alun the dinosaur. Picture - Samantha Adams

The town's St David's Catholic Church was packed and mourners also gathered outside for the service.

Mr Adams, who died towards the end of August, was described as "very special and unique" by sister Bev Smith.

A floral tribute in the shape of a dinosaur (above) referenced Mr Adams' purchase of the huge plastic allosaurus from Dan-yr-Ogof Caves at a charity auction. The creature, christened Alun by Mr Adams' grandchildren, became an unusual attraction, and Mr Adams even toured with it to raise money for JDRF, a children's diabetes charity.

October 4

POLLUTION on part of the M4 around Newport and through the Brynglas Tunnels had fallen since a 50mph limit was introduced 12 months earlier.

In October 2018 the new limit was introduced between junction 25 (Caerleon) and junction 26 (Malpas) as part of an effort to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels in line with European Union and Welsh Government regulations.

Before the limits were introduced, levels of the chemical were above the legal limit. But a report revealed that emissions on this stretch of the M4, and four other locations where a 50mph limit was introduced, had decreased.

Transport minister Ken Skates said: “I am encouraged by these findings, but it is vital we continue to reduce emissions to save people from the risk of developing potentially serious health conditions.”

October 15

CONTROVERSIAL plans to close the popular Pontllanfraith leisure centre were put on hold so Caerphilly council could consider "new options" for the site's future.

The announcement, by the council's interim leader Councillor Barbara Jones, followed a sustained campaign of opposition to closure by centre users, and a court ruling in June which halted the closure plan, on the grounds that the council had failed in its equality duty when making the decision.

The Argus revealed earlier in October that a draft report, to have been considered by councillors, once again recommended the centre's closure.

Opponents voiced their concern that it was being reconsidered despite an appeal to the High Court over other aspects of the earlier ruling, which went in favour of the council, not yet having been settled.

But Cllr Jones announced the intention to defer the decision, to consider new options for the future of the site as part of broader transformation plans for the council and the county borough as a whole.

“We are listening and responding to our community, and the Cabinet wants to reflect on key issues going forward such as the future of Pontllanfraith leisure centre," she said.

“We are aware of the strength of feeling in the community and want to respond positively to these concerns."

October 19

WHEN Anthony Miles was promised kitchen and bathroom renovations of “showhome” quality, he believed he was getting the house of his dreams.

But six months and £31,000 later, those dreams were in tatters, as were many of the refurbishments.

Mr Miles, 61, was conned out of his life savings by rogue trader Jordan Hare, who wrecked the Cross Keys home with his shoddy, dangerous work.

Anthony Miles in his kitchen with the medication he now requires. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“I’m just so heartbroken. Everything he touched fell apart,” said Mr Miles.

He said much of the work had been done while he made daily hospital visits to see his son, who was receiving cancer treatment.

Mr Miles too became seriously ill, developing Parkinson’s Disease in the months since Hare - who was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting fraud - began work on the property.

“It’s ruined my life completely. He’s turned an engineer of 40 years into a crumbling wreck,” he said.

While Hare’s sentence made Mr Miles feel “a little bit better”, the fraudster’s handiwork and its long term consequences remain.

Mr Miles was left thousands of pounds out of pocket after making weekly cash payments to Hare, and was told that fixing the builder’s slipshod, unsafe work would cost upwards of £20,000.

October 24

THE Old Sweet Chestnut of Pontypool was crowned Wales Tree of the Year.

Seven trees from across Wales nominated, with the Cefn Mably Oak and the Prisk Wood Lime in Penallt also shortlisted in the Woodland Trust competition.

Picture - Mark Zytynski

Yet the Old Sweet Chestnut (above), 400 years old and hollow, and nominated by Pontypool Community Council, proved the most popular with the public.

The tree, in Pontypool Park, qualified for the UK Tree of the Year competition. A £1,000 tree care award was also granted, to be spent on the tree's health, signage, or a community celebration.

October 24

A £12 MILLION redevelopment of Newport’s historic market could help the city prosper in a “golden age”, said the man behind the project.

Simon Baston, managing director of Loft Co, outlined his ambitions to give the grade-two listed building a more sustainable future.

The plans aim to create a “market for the 21st century”, while bringing in a tech hub, flats, hotel accommodation, a virtual gaming space, gym and cinema.

Simon Baston (left) outside Newport Market, and right, an impression of how part of the development could look

It is thought to be the largest mixed-use market redevelopment in the UK.

Mr Baston said the market itself would be “the most important part” of the redevelopment, with stalls and a food court in the centre.

The revamp is estimated to create more than 300 jobs, bring investment of £50-60 million over five years, and increase market footfall fivefold.

Several traders expressed fears that they would have to relocate, and Mr Baston said that while ideally everyone would have an opportunity, the scheme cannot be "all things to all people."

A planning application is due early in 2020, with work potentially starting in June and taking up to two years to complete.

October 25

A MUM-OF-TWO with breast cancer denied “life-saving drugs” from the NHS, was ready to begin treatment after an incredible fundraising response brought in more than £30,000 in little more than a week.

“We can’t thank everybody enough. It just goes to show how a community can really help,” said Gemma Williams, 35, from Cwmbran.

“We didn't even imagine we would have this support, we are so humbled and incredibly grateful.”

Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mrs Williams (above) was recommended the drug Kadcyla by her oncologist, to prevent a relapse after enduring “horrific” chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a mastectomy.

But because the drug is currently only used to treat one type of breast cancer, she had to appeal to an NHS individual patient funding panel - responsible for issuing non-authorised drugs - to be able to get it. It twice rejected her application.

NICE, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, is currently researching whether the drug could be used to prevent relapses, following successful trials.

The refusal meant Mrs Williams had to raise the money herself, with a full treatment estimated to cost £45,000.

She still needed a little more than £15,000 for the full treatment, but was set to start the drug as soon as possible, to try to maximise its effect.

Mrs Williams, - mother to daughter Megan, 16, and son Sonny, 11, said she would donate any excess money to other women in the same position.