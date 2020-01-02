OVER recent weeks, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from drug dealing to dangerous driving, wounding with intent to burglary.

Their combined prison sentences totalled more than 25 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Scott McGoldrick

Scott McGoldrick was jailed for 28 months at Newport Crown Court after being convicted of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and producing cannabis.

The offences were committed in the city in June 2018.

McGoldrick, aged 30, of Evans Street, Newport, must also pay a £170 victim surcharge after his release from custody.

Joshua Evans

Joshua Evans was jailed for nine months after he deliberately ran over his cousin in a sport utility vehicle which threw his relative into the air.

The 22-year-old, of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca, targeted Jordan Yearsley whilst at the wheel of a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how he hit his relative as the latter was fighting one of the defendant’s friends.

Evans was also banned from driving for two years, four months and two weeks.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on September 22, 2018 on Risca’s Darran Road and was in breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed earlier this year.

Kyle Dwane Depace

Kyle Dwane Depace, aged 32, of Aneurin Bevan Road, Rhymney, was jailed after he pleaded guilty to a break-in at Zoar Church in Pontlottyn.

He stole a laptop, projector and cash valued at £500 during the burglary.

Depcae also admitted the theft of £316 worth of goods from Superdrug in Caerphilly and common assault.

His offending put him in breach of previous shoplifting offences.

The defendant was jailed for a total of 35 weeks by Newport magistrates and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

Soheil Bahmanifard

Teenager Soheil Bahmanifard who stabbed a fellow Iranian asylum seeker in a “frenzied” knife attack that caused his victim life-threatening injuries was locked up for 12 years.

The 18-year-old was convicted by a jury of wounding Amirreza Ramezani with intent outside the Gap centre, a church-run community venue, on Newport’s Stow Hill in June 2019.

Bahmanifard, of Morden Lane, Newport, will probably be deported from the UK upon his release from custody.

Judge Neil Bidder QC told the defendant at Cardiff Crown Court: “Bad feeling had grown up between you and the victim who was another Iranian asylum seeker.

"The motivation for this attack was a loss of face in an earlier fight. You wanted to revenge yourself upon him.”

James Taylor

Daniel Watkins

Blundering crooks James Taylor and Daniel Watkins were branded the “Laurel and Hardy of the criminal world” by a judge.

The balaclava-clad pair, both of Cwmbran, carried out a botched burglary at a Superdrug store where they stole more than £4,500 of perfume but committed a comedy of errors, culminating in them driving into a dead end when they were being chased by police.

And while the two were released on bail, they were caught together selling heroin to undercover police in the car park of Sainsbury’s in Cwmbran.

Watkins, aged 32, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, entered an early guilty to burglary and pleaded guilty to supplying heroin on the day of his trial.

Taylor, aged 29, of Aran Court, also Thornhill, admitted burglary, being concerned in the supply of heroin, attempting to supply heroin, possessing heroin with intent to supply and assaulting an emergency worker.

Taylor was sent to prison for four years and eight months and Watkins for five years and one month.