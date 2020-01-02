TICKET prices for rail journeys will be updated today in South East Wales and across the UK.

Transport for Wales has announced an average reduction in ticket prices of -1.12 per cent, but this reflects savings on specific routes and ticket types, rather than an overall saving

Tickets will not be cheaper for all TfW passengers, but the firm has said any increases would "be consistent with changes being made by the UK government in other parts of the country".

From today, a one-way journey from Newport to Cardiff will rise in price by 10p to £5.40, but an Off-Peak Return for the same route will be reduced by 60p to £4.80.

An Anytime Day Return on that route, however – which allows passengers to travel at peak times – will rise in price by 10p.

The price of a TfW ticket for a one-way journey from Newport to Swansea will rise by 40p to £17.70. A return (off-peak) ticket price for that route will rise by 50p to £18.90, and an Anytime Day Return ticket price will rise by 40p to £18.20.

The average drop in TfW ticket prices is partly down to a 10 per cent fare reduction on all types of fare set by TfW between many stations in North Wales.

Other changes introduced by TfW include cheaper fares between Cardiff and 33 stations in the Valleys. In Gwent, passengers on the Cardiff to Ebbw Vale line, calling at Ebbw Vale town and parkway, Llanhilleth, and Newbridge, will benefit from the savings.

The firm will also start selling its 'advance' tickets - currently the cheapest ticket option available for longer-distance journeys - on the day of travel.

Many other operators, including CrossCountry - up 2.8 per cent - and Great Western Railway (GWR), up 2.7 per cent, will increase passenger fares as of today, while some others chose to freeze prices.

The price of a Super Off-Peak Return ticket for the GWR service from Newport to London Paddington will rise from today by £2.10 to £77.30.

READ MORE:

The Press Association looked at nine key questions around the rise in rail fares.

­— Why does the cost of train travel increase every year?

It has been the policy of successive Governments to switch the burden of funding the railways from taxpayers to passengers.

­— How much more expensive have train fares become?

Office of Rail and Road figures show that between January 1995 - around the time the network was privatised - and January 2019, average fares increased in real terms by 21 per cent.

This year's rise is 2.7 per cent.

­— When are fares increased?

Prices rise on the first working day of every new year.

­— Who decides how much they go up by?

Increases in about 45 per cent of fares are regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments. The rest are decided by train companies.

­— Which fares are regulated?

Season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and tickets for travel around major cities at any time are regulated.

­— How is the cap on the rise in these fares calculated?

Most rises are pegged to the July Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation, which was 2.8 per cent.

­— Where does the money go?

The Rail Delivery Group says 98p of every £1 spent on train fares goes towards running and maintaining services.

­— Is there any way of avoiding the fare rise?

Savvy commuters renewed their season tickets in the days before Thursday's increase.

­— Any other tips on limiting the cost of train travel?

Passengers can save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak and booking in advance, although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly those made by commuters.